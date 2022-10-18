Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    There can be no safe havens for corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels: PM Modi at Interpol general assembly

    The Prime Minister said Interpol can help control proceeds of crimes generated through organised crimes and corruption from being misused by speeding up the process to issue red notices against fugitives.

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 90th Interpol general assembly at Pragati Maidan that was attended by delegations from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.

    At the inauguration of the Interpol general assembly, PM Modi said, "Time to look ahead and also look at the past. Our Vedas say let noble thoughts come from all directions and India believes in global cooperation."

    The general assembly is being held from October 18 to 21 in the national capital.

    "Interpol is approaching a historic milestone. In 2023, it will celebrate its 100 years. This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place. India is one of the top contributors towards UN Peacekeeping Operations," PM Modi said.

    "When nations and societies are becoming inward-looking, India calls for greater world cooperation… When threats are global, the response can't be local. It's high time, the world should come together to defeat these threats," PM Modi added.

    "There is a need to develop international strategies to defeat terrorism worldwide," PM Modi said.

    The Prime Minister said Interpol can help control proceeds of crimes generated through organised crimes and corruption from being misused by speeding up the process to issue red notices against fugitives.

    PM Modi also released the commemorative postal stamp and commemorative coins of Rs 100 denomination.

    Meanwhile, it can be seen that the meeting will be attended by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.

    The general assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

    The event provides an opportunity to showcase the best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world, the statement said.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 4:11 PM IST
