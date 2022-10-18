Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kedarnath chopper crash: Full list of aviation companies operating helicopter services for Kedarnath Temple

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the helicopter crash incident near Kedarnath. He offered condolences to the kin of the deceased.

    Kedarnath chopper crash: Full list of aviation companies operating helicopter services for Kedarnath Temple AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    A helicopter ferrying pilgrims back from the Kedarnath temple on Tuesday crashed amid poor visibility, killing all seven people onboard. The chopper burst into flames close to Garud Chatti and Jungle Chatti, killing six pilgrims and the pilot, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said.

    Reacting to this, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered condolences to the families of the deceased. He also informed that rescue operations are underway.

    Also read: Pilot among 6 killed as helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes in Uttarakhand

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the helicopter crash incident near Kedarnath. He offered condolences to the kin of the deceased.

    In a tweet, Shah said, "The incident of the crash of the helicopter carrying the pilgrims in Kedarnath is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this grief (roughly translated from Hindi)."

    Also read: 'No blisters, no sunscreen,' reveals Rahul Gandhi during 'gupshup' break

    Every year lakhs of pilgrims visit Kedarnath Temple which is located at the Rudra Himalaya Range at a height of 12000 feet atop the Garhwal Himalayan range. The temple enshrining the Jyotirlingam of Shiva is open between the end of April to the start of November.

    Here's the list of aviation companies that operate helicopter services in Kedarnath:

    • Aryan Aviation offers Kedarnath Helicopter service from Guptkashi
    • Pawan Hans – It operates its chopper services from Phata by 6-seater Bell 407/ Ecureuil B3 helicopters. The Phata helipad is located beyond Guptkashi and is linked by a motorable road on the way to Kedarnath.
    • Himalayan Heli: The helicopter services are available from may to June and September-October
    • Thumby Aviation: The company operates HeliTaxii services from Phata to Shri Kedarnath helipad.
    • Krystal Aviation offers chopper service from Dehradun - Kedarnath - Dehradun
    • Arrow Aircraft offers choppers from Guptkashi-Kedarnath-Guptkashi
    • Arrow Aircraft also offers services from Sersi - Kedarnath - Sersi
    • Chipsan Aviation operates from Phata
    • Pinnacle Air Pvt Ltd operates chopper services to Kedarnath Dham from Phata
    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IRCTC scam CBI request to cancel bail rejected court issues warning to Tejashwi Yadav gcw

    IRCTC scam: CBI’s request to cancel bail rejected, court issues warning to Tejashwi Yadav

    Tamil Nadu assembly session: Speaker Appavu evicts EPS, supporting MLAs amid ruckus; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu assembly session: Speaker Appavu evicts EPS, supporting MLAs amid ruckus; check details

    Bilkis Bano, the government failed you: Opposition targets Gujarat govt over rape convicts release - adt

    Bilkis Bano, the government failed you: Opposition targets Gujarat govt over rape convicts release

    No blisters no sunscreen reveals Rahul Gandhi during 'gupshup' break during Bharat Jodo Yatra gcw

    'No blisters, no sunscreen,' reveals Rahul Gandhi during 'gupshup' break

    Stray dog mauls to death 7-month-old baby inside Noida housing society AJR

    Stray dog mauls to death 7-month-old baby inside Noida housing society

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav to David Miller - 5 batters to watch out-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav to David Miller - 5 batters to watch out

    IRCTC scam CBI request to cancel bail rejected court issues warning to Tejashwi Yadav gcw

    IRCTC scam: CBI’s request to cancel bail rejected, court issues warning to Tejashwi Yadav

    football Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema reveals 'beast' Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in his career snt

    Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema reveals 'beast' Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in his career

    Chavara Matrimony celebrates 26 years of successful journey with 6 lakh+ registered profiles across 100 countries

    Chavara Matrimony celebrates 26 years of successful journey with 6 lakh+ registered profiles across 100 countr

    Tamil Nadu assembly session: Speaker Appavu evicts EPS, supporting MLAs amid ruckus; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu assembly session: Speaker Appavu evicts EPS, supporting MLAs amid ruckus; check details

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon