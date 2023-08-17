Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress MP Randeep Surjewala appointed as General Secretary in-charge of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

    Simultaneously, the BJP unveiled its inaugural list of candidates for the impending assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. In this preliminary release, the saffron party disclosed the names of 21 contenders for Chhattisgarh and 39 for Madhya Pradesh.

    The Indian National Congress on Thursday (August 17) took significant steps in light of the upcoming elections. Randeep Singh Surjewala was given the additional responsibility of General Secretary In-charge of Madhya Pradesh. The party also appointed former MLA Ajay Rai as the President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. Meanwhile, Mukul Wasnik was chosen as the General Secretary In-charge of Gujarat.

    No injury or semen stain required: Jammu and Kashmir High Court sets new precedent on rape

    Specifically, in the context of Madhya Pradesh, the BJP nominated individuals such as Sarla Vijendra Rawat from Sabalgarh, Priyanka Meena from Chachaoura, and Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur, among others.

    Amidst these developments, the Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh addressed certain key issues. He clarified the party's stance on Bajrang Dal, asserting that while his party, if elected to power, wouldn't impose a ban on the organization, it would not spare individuals involved in disruptive activities.

    Singh also came to the defense of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath regarding recent remarks about "Hindu Rashtra." He labeled Bajrang Dal as a group comprising anti-social elements and called for unity and peace in the country to foster development.

    52 lakh fake mobile connections closed through Sanchar Saathi Portal: Ashwini Vaishnav

    Responding to whether the Congress would ban Bajrang Dal if it gained power, Singh stated, "We will not ban. There may be some good people in Bajrang Dal. But, those who are goons and involved in rioting will not be spared."

