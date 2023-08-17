Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    52 lakh fake mobile connections closed through Sanchar Saathi Portal: Ashwini Vaishnav

    Delving into the specifics, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav revealed that the Sanchar Saathi portal has enabled the blocking of 17,000 stolen handsets, along with an impressive count of 66,000 WhatsApp accounts. Adding to this achievement, a remarkable tally of 3 lakh mobiles has been successfully located.

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    In the realm of tracking lost or stolen mobile phones, the Sanchar Saathi portal has emerged as a beacon of assistance. This digital initiative has brought about significant positive changes, including the closure of a staggering 52 lakh fake mobile connections post its launch.

    Moreover, the portal's impact extends beyond just numbers, as it has led to the blacklisting of 67 dealers and the registration of over 300 First Information Reports (FIRs). Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav, recently shared these insights.

    

    Anticipating a significant reduction in cyber fraud within a year, Vaishnav emphasized the positive indications that have been received.

    As a proactive measure, the mandate for police verification and registration has been reinforced for all SIM dealers. In the pursuit of transparency and security, this step aims to curb fraudulent practices related to bulk SIM card purchases, of which 20 percent previously involved deceitful intentions.

    Addressing the public's concerns, Vaishnav reassured that the convenience of having nine SIM cards associated with a single iCard remains intact, in line with the prior arrangement. With the strides being taken to ensure security and authenticity in the telecom sector, the Sanchar Saathi portal emerges as a pivotal tool in safeguarding the interests of mobile phone users across the nation.

    

    What is Sanchar Saathi Portal?

    The Sanchar Saathi portal offers individuals the capability to preemptively safeguard their purchases of pre-owned mobile devices. Before making a purchase, prospective buyers can employ the portal to not only block and track the authenticity of the device but also to verify its legitimacy. Moreover, the portal extends its utility to encompass the ability to trace and block lost or stolen mobile phones.

    One notable feature is that in cases where a lost or stolen phone is successfully located through the portal, the device can be reinstated for usage after being unblocked. This amalgamation of functionalities underscores the portal's significance in fostering a secure and efficient mobile device ecosystem.

    

    Phone's IMEI should be blocked

    As per the details provided by the Sanchar Saathi portal, individuals encountering the unfortunate event of a lost or stolen mobile phone are advised to promptly initiate the blocking of the phone's IMEI. This can be achieved by completing the designated form accessible at www.sancharsathi.gov.in. Prior to proceeding with the form submission, it is imperative to ensure the filing of a police report.

    Additionally, it is recommended to retain a copy of the filed report for your records. By adhering to these steps, users can effectively take the necessary actions to address the situation and secure their mobile device.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
