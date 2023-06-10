Congress infighting in Kerala: Plea in court over reorganization of party

Kannur Madayi block general secretary of Congress AV Sanil Kumar filed a petition in the Thaliparamba Munsiff court stating that the appointment of the block presidents is against the party's by-law. Both 'A' and 'I' factions have come against Opposition leader VD Satheesan for an "autocratic style of functioning."

Thiruvananthapuram: The joint meeting of 'A' and 'I' factions of the Congress to discuss the move against the party leadership on the issue of reorganization has landed in court. Kannur Madayi block general secretary AV Sanil Kumar filed a petition in the Thaliparamba Munsiff court stating that the appointment of the block presidents is against the party's by-law.

Also read: CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets heads of Pfizer in US; Likely to open a branch in Kerala

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC President K Sudhakaran and others have been filed as accused in the petition.

The groups have made the decision to work together to oppose the choices made unilaterally by the state Congress leadership, which is led by VD Satheesan. Both factions are probably going to complain to the High Command.

The leaders have raised the complaint that efforts are being made to weaken the groups after the reorganization of the party. The meeting also assessed that Satheesan is aiming to gain control over the party.

Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, M. M. Hassan, K. C. Joseph, Benny Behanan, M. K. Raghavan, and Joseph Vazhackan were present at the meeting, which took place at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. State President K Sudhakaran's last-minute effort to contain the damage failed to reach an agreement. Over the next few days, the leaders will travel to Delhi.

They made the decision to speak with the party's top brass about Satheesan's "autocratic style of functioning."

Late on Friday night, K Sudhakaran, the state president of the Congress, unveiled the list of block presidents, barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Malappuram.

However, factional leaders Ramesh Chennithala and M M Hassan, both of whom served as state presidents, were not contacted, which displeased them. Sudhakaran and the opposition leader V D Satheesan came under fire for excluding them from the decision-making process prior to releasing the list.

K Sudhakaran remarked that his goal is to guarantee that there is less controversy around the appointment of all 283 block presidents. In a press conference with media in Kannur, Sudhakaran stated that he planned to reveal the remaining list for the remaining three districts in the following days.