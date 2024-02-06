Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Modi government decides to construct fence along 1634-km Indo-Myanmar border: HM Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday a significant step towards enhancing border security, declaring the Modi government's unwavering commitment to constructing an impenetrable fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border.

    In a resolute move towards bolstering border security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the Modi government's commitment to erecting a formidable barrier along the entire 1643-kilometer Indo-Myanmar border. This ambitious project signifies a significant stride towards enhancing national security and curtailing illicit activities in the region.

    Highlighting a notable achievement, Shah disclosed that a 10-kilometer section in Moreh, Manipur, has already been successfully fenced. This accomplishment underscores the government's proactive approach towards fortifying border infrastructure.

    Furthermore, in a bid to modernize border surveillance, the government is gearing up for the implementation of two pilot initiatives utilizing a state-of-the-art Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS). These initiatives, which will secure a 1-kilometer segment each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, mark a pivotal advancement in border security infrastructure.

    "The Modi government is committed to building impenetrable borders. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved," stated Shah, emphasizing the government's dedication to ensuring comprehensive security measures.

    Additionally, the government has approved additional fence works covering approximately 20 kilometers in Manipur, aiming to expedite overall progress. This decision underscores the government's proactive stance in fortifying border regions and addressing security challenges effectively.

    The initiatives outlined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah reflect the government's unwavering commitment to strengthening national security and safeguarding territorial integrity. By deploying cutting-edge technology and enhancing physical barriers, the government aims to create a robust defense mechanism against external threats and illicit activities along the Indo-Myanmar border.

    The efforts to fortify border security infrastructure not only serve to protect national interests but also contribute to fostering stability and peace in the region. As the government continues to prioritize border security, it sends a clear message of its determination to uphold sovereignty and safeguard the nation's borders against any potential threats or incursions.

