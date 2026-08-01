Gujarat's CSMCRI has gained global recognition with 25 scientists in the SciRank Global Registry 2025's top 5% of researchers. The Bhavnagar-based institute is lauded for its pioneering work in marine science, salt chemistry, and more.

Gujarat's Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI), Bhavnagar, has earned global recognition after 25 of its scientists were featured in the SciRank Global Registry 2025 among the world's top five per cent researchers, highlighting the institute's growing contribution to international scientific research.

The CSIR institute is known for its pioneering work in marine science, salt chemistry, desalination technology and marine biotechnology, with research spanning healthcare, sustainable technologies and livelihood-oriented innovations.

'A Proud and Significant Achievement'

Dr Arup Ghosh, Director of CSMCRI, said the recognition is a major milestone for the institute. "Recently, a global organisation called SciRank Global announced its latest rankings based on scientists' research work. Around 25 scientists from our institute have been recognised among the top five per cent scientists in the world. This is a proud and significant achievement for CSMCRI," he said.

Addressing National Priorities

Scientists at the institute said their research is helping address national priorities in healthcare, sustainability and economic development. Dr Kanti Bhushan Pandey, Scientist at CSMCRI, said research in healthcare and pharmaceuticals is contributing to the country's growth. "The healthcare and medicines sector plays a vital role in the country's economy. The research being carried out at CSMCRI is helping develop new solutions in this field. We believe our work will contribute meaningfully to India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047," he said.

Socio-Economic Impact of Seaweed Research

Dr Vaibhav A. Mantri, Scientist at CSMCRI, highlighted the institute's work on seaweed research and its socio-economic impact. "Our department focuses on seaweed cultivation and processing for various applications. This research helps create employment opportunities and new sources of income, particularly for fishermen and coastal communities, making it highly beneficial for society," he said.

Strengthening India's Research Ecosystem

The global recognition of CSMCRI scientists underscores Gujarat's growing role in scientific innovation and strengthens India's research ecosystem, contributing to the country's vision of becoming a global leader in science and technology. (ANI)