Cobra Babies Inside Homes? Nelamangala Residents Face Fresh Snake Scare
First, it was Russell's vipers, and now, baby cobras are showing up in Nelamangala. Snake experts are telling everyone to be extra careful, as this is hatching season and these venomous baby snakes are hiding in and around homes.
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Snake Panic Grows in Nelamangala After Discovery of Cobra Babies
On May 24, residents of Nelamangala town found a whole bunch of Russell's viper babies. A rescue team safely moved them to another location, bringing relief to the scared locals. Now, baby cobras, another highly venomous species, have started appearing in the area.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Snake Panic Grows in Nelamangala After Discovery of Cobra Babies
Snake rescuer Vishwanath rescued over 8 baby cobras from a residential area in Nelamangala. He says this is the time when snake eggs hatch. These baby snakes look for warm spots and often end up inside house compounds. They hide under stairs, among unused items, near bikes, inside shoe racks, and even inside shoes left outdoors.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Snake Panic Grows in Nelamangala After Discovery of Cobra Babies
Children, who don't know about this danger, can easily get bitten while playing near these hiding spots. The baby snakes are even found hiding inside gas cylinders kept outside. Because of this, women at home need to be especially careful.
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Snake Panic Grows in Nelamangala After Discovery of Cobra Babies
June and July are the peak hatching months for India's 'Big Four' venomous snakes, including cobras and Russell's vipers. Other snakes, like rat snakes, also have their young during this time. Snake experts are advising everyone to stay alert and cautious until the monsoon season is over.
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Snake Panic Grows in Nelamangala After Discovery of Cobra Babies
Unlike most snakes, Russell's vipers don't lay eggs; they give birth to live babies. A single viper can give birth to 40 to 80 babies at once. These newborns are extremely venomous right from birth. Experts warn that a bite from one of these baby snakes can be fatal.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Snake Panic Grows in Nelamangala After Discovery of Cobra Babies
Just recently, a team rescued around 20 Russell's viper babies near a farmhouse in Nelamangala. There were more than 45 babies in total, but the team managed to catch 20 and release them in an area with no people. Now, just a week later, these baby cobras have appeared. To watch the video, click here.
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