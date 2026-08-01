Aaranyak and partners celebrated International Tiger Day 2026 in Manas Landscape with a community program. The event included a cycle rally and competitions to promote community participation in tiger conservation and wildlife coexistence.

Demonstrating that the future of tiger conservation depends on strong partnerships between protected area managers and local communities, leading biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, in collaboration with the Forest Department, BTC, MMES and EIACP (PC Hub) Assam, ASTEC, celebrated International Tiger Day 2026 with a large-scale community awareness programme at the MMES Conference Hall, Lwkhibazar, Kharadwisa, in the globally significant Manas Landscape.

The programme brought together around 130 participants, including students, village leaders, conservation volunteers, community members and representatives of various institutions, reinforcing a shared commitment to protecting tigers and the biodiversity of one of India's most important tiger landscapes. The event focused on strengthening community stewardship, promoting coexistence between people and wildlife, and inspiring greater public participation in conservation.

Dignitaries Grace the Occasion

The programme was graced by Bomol Basumatary, Headmaster of Khamardwisa M.E. School, as the Chief Guest. Distinguished guests included Moidul Islam, Officer-in-Charge, Simla Outpost; Yuvraj Singh Digra, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Manas National Park; Mrinal Jyoti Daimary, Range Forest Officer, Bhuyanpara Range, Manas National Park; Hemen Nath, S.I., SSB; Rinu Daimary, VCDC Chairperson; Argeng Basumatary, ABSU NK Unit Secretary; Satish Das, President of the Eco-Development Committee (EDC); Parmadhar Basumatary, Gaonbura of Daodhara; and Gokul Basumatary, Gaonbura of Gorumara.

Community Engagement Initiatives

The celebration began with a vibrant Cycle Rally through the Lwkhibazar area, where participants carried conservation messages and engaged local residents on the importance of protecting tigers and maintaining ecological balance. The rally reflected the growing role of communities in safeguarding the forests and wildlife of the Manas Landscape.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest and other dignitaries highlighted the tiger's role as an umbrella species whose conservation safeguards entire ecosystems. They emphasised that the long-term survival of tigers depends not only on effective protection within forests but also on the active support and participation of people living alongside these landscapes. Participants, particularly young people, were encouraged to become ambassadors for conservation within their communities.

Fostering Knowledge and Recognising Talent

A technical session on Tiger Conservation in Manas National Park was delivered by Nitul Kalita, who presented the current status of tigers in the landscape, ongoing conservation interventions, emerging challenges, and the critical importance of community participation in securing the future of the species.

To encourage greater public engagement, an Open Quiz Competition on wildlife and tiger conservation was organised for students and community members, while the event also recognised young conservation champions through the prize distribution ceremony of the Art Competition held on 26 July 2026 as part of the pre-International Tiger Day celebrations in the Koklabari area.

Art Competition Winners

In the senior category, Akhrang Muchahary secured the first prize, Bhumika Brahma the second prize, while Sanfung Ramchiary and Mwikhwm Brahma were awarded third prize. In the junior category, Kushmita Ramchiary won the first prize, followed by Hayensa Brahma in second place and Jamuna Swrgiary in third.

A Collaborative Conservation Effort

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve; Dr M. Firoz Ahmed, Director & Head, Tiger Research and Conservation Division (TRCD), Aaranyak; and Dr Dipankar Lahkar, Assistant Director, TRCD, Aaranyak. The event was coordinated by Detsung Basumatary, Nitul Kalita, Momita Narzary, Bijay Basumatary, Daimalu Basumatary, Pankaj Das, Barnali Boro, Bubli Basumatary, Binita Baruwati, Mizing Boro, Bijeet Baro and Dhananjay Muchahary, in collaboration with officials from the Forest Department, MMES and Ferenga Ecotourism.

The celebration formed part of the IUCN-KfW-supported project, "Securing Population of Tigers, Habitats and Biological Corridors in Assam, India". Through initiatives that combine conservation awareness, community participation and collaborative action, Aaranyak continues to strengthen community-led conservation across the Manas Landscape, helping secure a future for tigers while conserving the region's exceptional biodiversity. (ANI)