PM Modi, who was abused along with his late mother at a Jantar Mantar protest, called for forgiveness. He urged society to embrace and guide the 'mischievous children' who used abusive language instead of punishing them, saying they have gone astray.

'These Children are Ours'

Noting that some mischievous children had used "very crude and abusive language" during the protest at Jantar Mantar and he and his late mother were also subjected to abuse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that abuses never solve anything and urged people to guide those who have gone astray.Sharing a video on Instagram, PM Modi said that he fully understands the outrage within society over use of abusive language and it comes as "a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language" but asserted that there is need to "to embrace these children and show them the right path". The Prime Minister said he dedicatedly works for the bright future of youth, and urged them to move forward after learning from mistakes.

"Today I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilized society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle," he said.

"However, I want to talk about the fact that mistakes happen in childhood, and childhood also offers the opportunity to correct those mistakes; that is simply the nature of being young. Therefore, I can fully understand the outrage within society. It comes as a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language. Yet, now is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path. They have lost their way, and it is our duty to guide them," he added.

PM Modi said punishing the youth, dragging them through court proceedings, and harassing them in society, none of this will change the situation. "I want to forgive them. Society, too, should accept this. I hold only one sentiment in my heart. Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, yet we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path," he said.

A Call to Move Forward

The Prime Minister said that guiding those who have gone astray is difficult, "but it is a task we must undertake". "So, come, I call out to these children, let us move forward together for the sake of the country. Let us learn something new and learn from our mistakes as well. Let us set out to pursue our dreams. The country is moving forward and is poised for further progress, and it is my dream that you, too, move forward. I live for you; I dedicate myself to your bright future. Come, let us move the country forward together. Learn from mistakes, and move forward," he said.

Protest Context and Aftermath

Noida Police had earlier registered an FIR against a woman over allegedly objectionable comments directed at the Prime Minister during the CJP's protest held over the NEET paper leak. Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister following the protests and Parliament on Thursday passed Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 to strengthen the legal framework to prevent paper leaks. (ANI)