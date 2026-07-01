Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired a review meeting on the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and dengue preparedness with the Delhi Government. The focus was on strengthening TB elimination efforts and ensuring a robust response to seasonal diseases.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and assessed preparedness measures regarding dengue with the Delhi Government, officials said.

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The meeting focused on strengthening ongoing tuberculosis elimination efforts and ensuring robust public health response mechanisms in view of seasonal vector-borne disease challenges in the national capital.

India's Progress Towards TB Elimination

Earlier in March, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare commemorated World TB Day 2026 with a national-level event aimed at highlighting India's accelerated progress towards the elimination of Tuberculosis (TB), in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a TB-Mukt Bharat.

Key Initiatives Launched

The event served as a platform to showcase key achievements, innovative strategies, and strengthened community engagement under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). On the occasion, the Union Health Minister had also flagged off the focused and intensified "TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan - 100 Days Campaign", along with the launch of the TB Mukt Bharat App and the TB Mukt Urban Ward Initiative. These initiatives are aimed at accelerating case detection, improving treatment adherence, and strengthening last-mile delivery of TB services, particularly in high-burden areas, the release stated.

These efforts resonate strongly with the theme of World TB Day 2026, "Yes! We Can End TB!" and reflect India's renewed commitment to intensifying the fight against TB. More importantly, they echo the vision and call for action of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently emphasised the nation's resolve to achieve a TB-Mukt Bharat, affirming that "Yes, we can end TB." (ANI)