YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy attacked the AP coalition government, alleging failure of law and order. He affirmed the MAVIGUN proposal, demanded TDP's stance on the Dalit Christian issue, and alleged "Jungle Raj" with police harassing the opposition.

Jagan Affirms MAVIGUN Proposal, Questions TDP on Dalit Christian Issue

YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday continued his vitriolic attack on the coalition government in the state for its gross failure in maintaining law and order. He further affirmed that the party would stick to its Machilipatnam-Vijayawada-Guntur (MAVIGUN) and also demanded TDP reveal its stand on the Dalit Christian issue.

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Speaking to the media here, Reddy said, "We still stand by the MAVIGUN proposal, and it will be our main slogan in the next elections. We will see how the public support will be. We are totally against the rampant corruption going on in the name of Amaravati, and Mavigun is the fitting reply to it. Exorbitant rates are being paid to contractors in the name of Amaravati, and Mavigun is the answer to it as it has natural advantages and ready-made infrastructure." Speaking on the Dalit Christian issue, he said that people in the TDP are trying to whip up caste and religious passions, and Chandrababu is maintaining stoic silence. He should make his party's stand on the Dalit Christian issue clear to the Justice Balakrishnan Commission, to which our party has given its view supporting the issue. "The social status of a person will not change by converting to another religion, and we expressed our stand on the issue, and earlier we had passed a resolution in the Assembly as well. Chandrababu has been maintaining silence even when his party leaders have been whipping religious passions by spreading venom. TDP should make its stand on the Dalit Christian issue public," he said.

'Jungle Raj' in AP, Police Weaponised: Jagan

Coining the slogan "Hey Ram, Save Andhra", YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Chandrababu has weaponised the police and is using them to settle political scores. The YSRCP chief further alleged that Naidu has set a new trend of making victims into accused. "This pattern could be seen in the recent Undavalli incident where our Party team was attacked by TDP cadre. While we were the victims, cases were registered against us. Our team was on its way to Penumaka on the invitation of farmers to observe the harassment meted out to them and the large-scale corruption and extravaganza involved in Amaravati," he said.

Sai Krishna Custodial Death Case

"Anyone questioning the government is being harassed by foisting false cases and sending them to jail, and it is a Jungle Raj out there, but we will stand by them and fight it out," he asserted, adding that the law and order situation is at its worst, with the custodial death of Sai Krishna being dealt with and the stunning details in the remand report. "The issue was kept under wraps for a long time and came to light only after I visited Sai Krishna's house to console his family," Reddy said.

"Why the top officials are not booked in the serious custodial death case and why the CCTV footage has disappeared from the three-tier storage points clearly shows how the bigwigs are trying to water down the case. There is every effort to save the top people, and the remand report has been revealing astounding and atrocious details. The loss of CCTV footage and no call data collection shows how the case is being covered up, and the government has no remorse either," he added.

Other Incidents of Police Excesses

The former CM further criticised the incidents of "police excesses". "Police are watering down the suicide of Dalit youth Kranthi Kumar, who gave a dying declaration in the form of a video which has gone viral. Incidents of police excesses have been coming out in Kurnool, Tenali, Srikakulam and other places where the law is being taken into their own hands," Reddy said.

Allegations Against Coalition Government

Voter List Tampering

On the SIR issue, he said efforts are on to delete the names of YSRCP sympathisers from the voter list and said that they get the welfare schemes if their names are not on the voter list.

Neglect of Farmers

"Farmers are facing the brunt under the coalition government as they are cheated on all fronts, with all the measures taken up by the YSRCP government being scrapped and RBKs being made dysfunctional, no crop insurance, input subsidy and the prices of tobacco, mango and other crops are falling, and the government has no concern," Reddy said.

Rise of Liquor Mafia

"Liquor mafia is on the rise, and now Chandrababu is even starting beach shacks, which go against our culture," he alleged.

Reddy further argued that law and order have deteriorated, with police being used to harass the opposition and those who question the government. (ANI)

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