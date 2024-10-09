Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CM Yogi Adityanath grants Diwali gift: 728 Consolidation Lekhpals promoted to Kanungo

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended a significant Diwali gift to the state's Consolidation Lekhpals by granting long-awaited promotions after an 8-year gap. A total of 728 Consolidation Lekhpals from 68 districts have been elevated to the position of Kanungo. This crucial move not only marks a milestone in the careers of these officers but is also set to expedite the resolution of land disputes, benefiting farmers across the state. The decision is expected to strengthen the agricultural sector and bring greater prosperity to farmers' lives.

    Consolidation Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami stated that CM Yogi Adityanath is committed to fast-tracking the resolution of land disputes and consolidation issues. “Since 2016, several Kanungo positions have remained vacant in various districts, creating bottlenecks in the land reconsolidation process and delaying the settlement of land-related disputes. Recognizing the severity of this issue, CM Yogi took prompt action and directed the filling of these vacancies. Following his instructions, a departmental promotion committee was formed, leading to the promotion of 728 eligible consolidation Lekhpals.” 

    In this promotion process, Bareilly district leads the state with 60 Consolidation Lekhpals elevated to the position of Kanungo. Following Bareilly, 41 Lekhpals in Kannauj, 35 in Moradabad, 32 in Gorakhpur, and 25 in Lalitpur have also been promoted. This decision is set to inject new momentum into the consolidation process in these districts, enabling quicker resolution of farmers' land-related issues.

    The appointment of Kanungos will play a key role in ensuring the smooth execution of land reform and consolidation efforts in the state. Land reconsolidation, or 'consolidation,' is vital for farmers as it allows them to optimize the use of their land by consolidating fragmented fields. Proper consolidation will boost agricultural productivity, contributing to the state's development in the agricultural sector.

    This move by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not only a boon for farmers. It is also being hailed as a significant success in advancing revenue administration and land reform in Uttar Pradesh. It will accelerate the resolution of land disputes and bring greater prosperity to the agricultural sector.

