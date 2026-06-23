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As the monsoon approaches, the Delhi government has undertaken a massive push to prevent waterlogging in the city. “Desilting operations have been undertaken on a large scale to improve drainage and smooth the flow of rainwater,” stated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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Massive desilting drive in Delhi

The administration said, under the monsoon preparedness strategy of the city, 34 lakh metric tonnes of silt had been removed from drains. The drive has focused on key drains, vulnerable spots, and areas that have experienced repeated floods in past monsoon seasons.

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Areas most likely to flood target

Authorities have identified waterlogged sections and increased cleaning activities in certain areas. The administration is also leveraging technology and monitoring systems to measure progress and guarantee that drainage infrastructure is operational when heavy rain hits.

311 App Empowers Citizens to Report Issues

Residents have been invited to report waterlogging, clogged drains, overflowing sewage or other civic concerns using the 311 smartphone application to increase public engagement. Officials indicated that during the monsoon season, concerns made through the app will be taken up on priority.

CM reviews the preparedness prepared by Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been doing frequent reviews of the drainage and flood control systems. 'The administration is dedicated to reducing waterlogging and ensuring that the people in Delhi do not experience so many problems in heavy rains,' she added.

Continued Multi-agency Coordination

The Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Public Works Department, and other organisations are working in tandem to enhance the drainage system. Special teams have been assigned to monitor key areas and respond promptly to complaints during the rainy season.