A 17-year-old allegedly lost control of a rented car in Hyderabad's Karmika Nagar, injuring two brothers heading to church and crashing into seven parked motorcycles. Police have registered a case.

A road accident in Hyderabad's Karmika Nagar on Sunday left two people injured after a 17-year-old allegedly lost control of a rented car. According to reports, the teenager was driving the vehicle when it veered off the road and struck two brothers who were travelling to church. The impact also damaged seven motorcycles parked along the roadside.

The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The footage, which has surfaced on social media, shows the car crashing into the victims before coming to a halt, drawing residents out of their homes.

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Two Brothers Injured, Bikes Damaged

The injured brothers sustained injuries in the accident and were reportedly rushed for medical treatment. Their current condition has not been officially disclosed. Besides injuring the two men, the speeding car also rammed into several parked motorcycles, causing significant property damage in the residential area.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Madhura Nagar Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are looking into how the minor gained access to the rented vehicle and whether any negligence was involved on the part of the vehicle owner or guardian. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.