Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Will It Rain Heavily IMD Issues Latest Forecast
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy day with intermittent rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While brief heavy showers are possible in a few areas, widespread or prolonged heavy rainfall
IMD Predicts Cloudy Weather With Light to Moderate Rain
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky over Mumbai and its suburbs, with light to moderate rainfall likely over the next 24 to 48 hours. Neighbouring districts, including Thane and Palghar, are also expected to receive rainfall, with Palghar likely to witness comparatively higher intensity. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 30°C, while nighttime temperatures may stay close to 27°C.
Heavy Showers in Isolated Areas, But No Prolonged Downpour
Several parts of Thane recorded moderate to heavy rainfall over the past few hours, while a few Mumbai suburbs also experienced short spells of intense showers. However, weather officials do not expect a sustained spell of heavy rain. Instead, residents should be prepared for intermittent showers and cloudy conditions throughout the day. Private weather agency AccuWeather has also predicted occasional rain accompanied by breezy conditions during the afternoon and evening.
IMD's August Outlook Highlights Warmer Conditions and El Niño Influence
Looking beyond today's forecast, the IMD expects August to remain warmer than usual across most parts of India, with above-normal maximum temperatures in many regions. Some parts of northwest and central India may experience relatively cooler conditions. The weather agency also noted that moderate El Niño conditions continue over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to strengthen during the remaining southwest monsoon season, which could influence rainfall patterns across the country.
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