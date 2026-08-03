Rainfall activity is expected to continue from August 4 to August 8, although the intensity is likely to reduce. Isolated moderate showers are forecast over the Western Ghats, north coastal districts, Puducherry and Karaikal, while light rainfall is expected elsewhere in the state. On Sunday, Upper Bhavani in the Nilgiris recorded the highest rainfall at 213 mm, followed by Chinnakalar, Sholayar and Valparai. With the increased rainfall, maximum temperatures across parts of south Tamil Nadu are expected to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next two days.