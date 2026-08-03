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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for Western Ghats, Chennai to Receive Evening Showers
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness widespread rainfall on August 3 as favourable weather systems remain active over southern India. Heavy showers are likely in parts of the Western Ghats
Heavy rain alert for Western Ghats and several districts
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu, with heavy rain expected at isolated locations in the Western Ghats. Districts including Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Theni, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Cuddalore, along with Puducherry, are likely to receive intense spells of rain on Monday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph may also affect several parts of the state.
Chennai likely to receive evening showers and thunderstorms
For Chennai, forecasters expect a partly cloudy sky through the day, with moderate rain likely during the evening and night. Thunderstorms and lightning may accompany the showers. Moderate rainfall is also expected across the remaining Western Ghats districts, north coastal areas, the Delta region and Karaikal, while the rest of Tamil Nadu is likely to experience light to moderate rain.
Rain to continue through the week; temperatures set to ease
Rainfall activity is expected to continue from August 4 to August 8, although the intensity is likely to reduce. Isolated moderate showers are forecast over the Western Ghats, north coastal districts, Puducherry and Karaikal, while light rainfall is expected elsewhere in the state. On Sunday, Upper Bhavani in the Nilgiris recorded the highest rainfall at 213 mm, followed by Chinnakalar, Sholayar and Valparai. With the increased rainfall, maximum temperatures across parts of south Tamil Nadu are expected to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next two days.
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