A fire broke out in the engine and a coach of the Samastipur-Saharsa passenger train in Bihar's Saharsa district. Passengers were safely evacuated, and no casualties have been reported. The fire is now under control, but passengers are stranded.

A fire broke out in the engine and an adjoining coach of the Samastipur-Saharsa passenger train No. 63344 at Simri Bakhtiyarpur railway station in Bihar's Saharsa district around 3 am. Passengers were evacuated safely, and no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Assistant Fire Officer Niranjan Kumar said.

Assistant Fire Officer Niranjan Kumar said, "We received information that a railway engine had caught fire. Upon receiving the alert, we deployed a foam tender and a water tender from the Saharsa fire station to the scene and are currently working on the situation. The fire is currently under control. We have no information regarding any loss of life so far."

A passenger told ANI, "At 3:40 am, a fire broke out on the train. Passengers are facing a very distressing situation because of this. All the passengers have been stranded and inconvenienced."

Further details are awaited.

Similar Incident in May

Earlier in May, a fire broke out in the empty coaches of the Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express at the Madhubani Railway Station in Bihar. The train was at platform number 3 at Madhubani Station, undergoing shunting operations, when the incident occurred. The affected coach was completely gutted in the blaze, triggering panic at the station. Officials said the train operates between Udhna and Jaynagar. The fire broke out while the train was stationary at the platform. (ANI)