Delhi CM Rekha Gupta paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, calling the abrogation of Article 370 the 'greatest tribute'. Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and PM Narendra Modi also paid homage to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder on his death anniversary.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary and said that the abrogation of Article 370 was the "greatest tribute" paid to him.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing an event in the national capital, Gupta said that the formation of a nationalist government in West Bengal was another significant tribute to Mookerjee's legacy. "The abrogation of Article 370 served as the greatest floral tribute at his feet; the second such tribute was offered the day we formed a nationalist party government in Bengal. The Delhi government, too, will proceed along the path and guidance provided by the respected Syama Prasad Mookerjee ji and will work continuously for public welfare and national interest," the Chief Minister said.

Leaders pay tribute to Jana Sangh founder

Union Minister and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra also paid tribute to Mookerjee and hailed his contribution to the nationalist movement and the BJP's ideological foundation. "Today is the death anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee--the individual who not only instilled the spirit of 'Nation First' in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh but also awakened the flame of nationalism across the country and laid the foundation of the BJP's core ideology. On this occasion, we all paid floral tributes to him," Malhotra said.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, members of the Delhi Cabinet and BJP leaders paid floral tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary.

PM Modi pays homage

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 73rd death anniversary, hailing how future generations have been inspired by his "unwavering conviction and courage in public life and commitment to national interest."

In an X post, PM Modi reaffirmed his commitment to building a developed India, calling Syama Prasad Mookerjee an inspiration for generations. "On his Balidan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a distinguished patriot, scholar and statesman who dedicated his life to India's development. His unwavering conviction, courage in public life and commitment to national interest continue to inspire generations. Dr. Mookerjee's sacrifice remains etched in our collective memory. We reaffirm our commitment to building a strong and developed India, guided by the values he cherished and served till his last breath," the Prime Minister wrote.

Balidan Diwas

Jan Sangh was the political predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the party marks Mookerjee's death anniversary as 'Balidan Diwas' following his demise in Kashmir on June 23, 1953. (ANI)