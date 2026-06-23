Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary, describing the abrogation of Article 370 as the greatest tribute to his vision and sacrifice.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid floral tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary, commemorated as Balidan Diwas. “His contribution to the unity and integrity of India is unforgettable. His vision continues to inspire generations of Indians,” she added.

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Mookerjee’s mantra was ‘Nation First’

“Mukherjee was one of the earliest champions of nationalism in independent India,” Gupta said during the ceremony. He believed in the philosophy of ‘Nation First’ and was prepared to sacrifice political positions for the unity and interests of the country, she added. The Chief Minister said Mukherjee was against measures which, to his mind, harmed national cohesion and he was always for a united India.

Mookerjee’s Vision Linked to Article 370 Repeal

“Abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was the actualisation of a long-held vision associated with Dr Mukherjee,” Rekha Gupta stated. She observed that he had been a staunch opponent of specific constitutional provisions for the region and had famously spoken out against distinct constitutional systems within a single nation.

BJP leaders saw the abrogation of Article 370 as a compliment to Mookerjee’s struggle for total national unification, the Chief Minister said. These comments have been echoed over the years by numerous party leaders.

Commemorating Nationalist Leader

Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a prominent figure in the political history of India. He was a member of the first government of independent India but quit over ideological differences, then founded the Jana Sangh, which later became the BJP. Across the country, activities and tributes continue to be organised in his memory and in honour of his political legacy.

As politicians throughout India paid tributes on his death anniversary, the focus was on his contributions to nationalism, governance and the dream of a unified India.