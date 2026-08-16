Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hoisted the Tricolour at Chhatrasal Stadium and outlined Delhi’s role in Developed India 2047, while highlighting youth entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment and the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.

The national flag was hoisted by the Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta on the occasion of Independence Day celebrated at the state level at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, thus making an emphasis on the importance of Delhi in the long process of India’s development. “Developed India 2047 vision,” according to Rekha Gupta, is not only a vision of the central government but of states, cities, and citizens as well.

Delhi to Take Leading Position in Developed India 2047

According to Rekha Gupta, Delhi is more than the capital of India. It embodies democracy, diversity of culture, economy, and hopes of the country. The development of the capital city is important not only for Delhi citizens but for the country’s reputation and image as well. The Chief Minister expressed optimism about Delhi becoming the first state that would go forward in the process of developing India.

CM Calls on Youth to Create Jobs

Gupta stressed the importance of youth in realizing the development vision of 2047. She talked about the tech-savviness and ability of the current youth to bring new ideas to the fore.

She called upon youth to look beyond jobs and rather focus on creating job opportunities. She urged the youth to turn their ideas into startups, creativity into innovations, queries into research and social sensitivity into services.

Big Update to Delhi Lakshmi Yojana

Women empowerment was another point she emphasized in her speech. Regarding Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, Gupta informed that eligible women are receiving financial help of ₹2,500 per month through the scheme.

As per her statement, more than 7.25 lakh women have been registered for the scheme till now, whereas the target set by the government is to cover 17 lakh eligible women.

Empowering Women Is Vital for the Nation’s Growth

Gupta mentioned that the growth of the family, society and the country depends upon women empowerment. She stated that Delhi Government is coming up with efforts for the financial strength and independence of women.

Centre and Government of Delhi Will Collaborate

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support towards the government of Delhi. Cooperation between the centre and the government of Delhi will make sure that new milestones are achieved in terms of development in Delhi.

Gupta emphasized that the government's priority is to develop a modern, secure and full of opportunities Delhi and the capital of India will play an important role in developing the country.