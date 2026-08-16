Two young men sat on active railway tracks in Chhattisgarh to film a video, forcing a goods train to brake hard. People are demanding strict legal action.

Two young men forced a goods train to stop on tracks between Durg and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh by sitting on them for a social media stunt. The train blew its horn and braked hard just in time to avoid a collision.

The two boys sat on active railway tracks as a train approached. The train crew applied emergency brakes, narrowly preventing what could have been a serious accident.

Hard braking could have caused a derailment, officials warned

Railway officials have warned that hard braking on fast-moving trains like Rajdhani or Vande Bharat can cause derailments. They said such stunts not only endanger the lives of those performing them but also put passengers and railway staff at risk.

Trespassing on railway tracks is illegal and highly unsafe. The law prohibits entry onto tracks, and violators face legal consequences.

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The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with people demanding jail time rather than just small fines for such stunts. Many have called for strict legal action to deter others from attempting similar acts.

Railway authorities have not issued a formal statement on the incident. However, officials have reiterated that such behaviour is unacceptable and that offenders will be dealt with strictly.