CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approves crores for temple beautification, Yamunotri flood protection and Dehradun’s Sainik Vishram Griha renovation, strengthening religious tourism and infrastructure in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami wished the people of Uttarakhand on Independence Day and paid respect to the freedom fighters, martyrs, brave men and women, and Uttarakhand activists who sacrificed for the nation. In his message on the eve of the Independence Day, Dhami mentioned the military history of the state, developmental activities and vision for a developed and self-reliant state.

He also expressed gratitude towards the people of Uttarakhand, adding that public involvement has always been an asset in the development process of the state.

Uttarakhand Development: ₹2 Lakh Crore Projects Undertaken

According to the Chief Minister, development projects worth around ₹2 lakh crore are going on in Uttarakhand under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The projects include the roads, railways, tourism, energy and infrastructure-related projects.

The Chief Minister said that it is not only about completion of projects but also its benefits to the citizens of the state.

Investments in Uttarakhand: More Than 30 New Policies

To promote industrial development and investments, the government has made more than 30 new policies, claims Dhami. Other initiatives that were mentioned include efforts for better infrastructure of border villages by launching schemes like Border Area Development Scheme of the Chief Minister and Vibrant Villages Programme.

For the promotion of goods, House of Himalayas brand has been launched. Apple, kiwi and dragon fruit mission as well as aromatic farming are some other initiatives taken by the government.

UCC, Education and Government Jobs

Dhami talked about Uniform Civil Code which has been implemented in Uttarakhand. He said that Uttarakhand is the first state in free India where UCC has been implemented. Other policies announced by him included the policy on religious conversion, laws regarding land regulation and cheating in recruitment examinations.

More than 34,000 government recruitments have been done in the past five years. He further added that Uttarakhand has been proclaimed to be a fully literate state and steps have been taken to implement the National Education Policy. A Centre for Hindu Studies has also been made in Doon University.

Tourism, Char Dham Yatra, and Women Empowerment

According to Dhami, Uttarakhand is becoming a destination of tourism, marriage and film shootings. It was mentioned that more than 47 lakh people performed Char Dham Yatra up till now in this year, and almost five crore Kanwar pilgrims successfully performed their pilgrimage.

Regarding women empowerment, he emphasized the reservation of 30% for women in government jobs and 33% in cooperative societies. Through various schemes such as “Lakhpati Didi”, more than three lakh women were Lakhpati Didi. Dhami appealed to all citizens to help in making Uttarakhand as an ideal, developed and self-reliant state.