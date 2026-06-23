Remembering the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder's immense contribution to national unity and integrity, Dhami said Dr. Mookerjee's ideals and sacrifice continue to inspire generations of Indians.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the occasion of his death anniversary and recalled his tremendous contributions to the nation. The day is being marked as Balidan Diwas across the country to pay tribute to the sacrifice of the nationalist leader for the cause of unity and integrity of India.

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In Memory of a Visionary Nationalist

While paying tributes, Chief Minister Dhami said that Dr. Mookerjee was a visionary leader, educationist and patriot who devoted his life for defending the interests of the nation. "Dr. Mookerjee's commitment to national unity and cultural values continues to inspire millions," he remarked.

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National Integration Awardee

Dhami knew how firm Dr. Mookerjee had been on questions of national integration. He said the leader played a significant role in popularising the notion of a strong and unified India and has always sought to safeguard the nation's sovereignty and constitutional values.

Inspiring the Next Generations

Chief Minister remarked that the life of Dr. Mookerjee is an example of selfless devotion and dedication to the nation. He said his values are still relevant today and continue to drive the efforts to build a stronger and more prosperous India.

Nation pays tributes to Dr Mookerjee

Leaders and individuals from throughout the country paid tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary. His contribution to public life, nation-building and the cause of national unity is still remembered with respect and appreciation.