Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar clarified that a series of maternal health incidents in government hospitals across the state are separate and unconnected, detailing the causes in Nagaur and Didwana and confirming Jodhpur patients are stable.

After a series of maternal health-related incidents from government hospitals across Rajasthan, including Kota, Bikaner, Nagaur, Didwana and Jodhpur, State Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar on Tuesday clarified that the cases are separate and unconnected. He further stated that in Nagaur, the woman was stable after delivery before suffering a sudden chest pain, while in Didwana, the patient died before delivery following a sudden spike in blood pressure despite medical intervention.

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Minister Details Nagaur, Didwana Incidents

Khimsar, on the Nagaur incident, clarified, "Both the mother and the newborn were healthy even after the delivery, but a few hours later, she suddenly experienced chest pain, after which she died."

''In the Didwana case, a pregnant woman who had come for delivery had a sudden rise in blood pressure. Though doctors started medication to stabilise her blood pressure, she died before the delivery could take place,'' he added.

Jodhpur Incident Update

Khimsar also said that he had already ordered a preliminary inquiry into the recent incident at a government hospital in Jodhpur, where the condition of six pregnant women deteriorated during delivery.

Minister said he reviewed the latest update on the matter on Tuesday and added that all the women are now healthy and in stable condition.

Cases Are 'Separate and Unconnected'

He further said that it is incorrect to link the Kota incident with Bikaner, and similarly wrong to connect the Jodhpur or Nagaur cases with each other.

Paota Hospital Reports Complications

According to the Paota hospital authorities, the health of eight women who underwent Caesarean deliveries on June 20 deteriorated, prompting immediate intervention by the hospital administration and health department officials.

Speaking to reporters, Paota Hospital Principal Medical Officer Dr Kulvinder Singh Chopra said, "Eight operations were scheduled for June 20. The condition of the two operated patients deteriorated by evening. The Principal was immediately informed, and a team arrived as a precaution. (ANI)