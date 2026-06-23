Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve called the defection of six MPs a 'betrayal,' stating they were elected under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. Minister Yogesh Kadam claimed 'Operation Tiger' would continue as UBT leaders approach the Shinde faction.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve on Tuesday said that the "betrayal" of the six MPs who switched to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena "cannot be denied."

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Speaking to reporters, Danve stated that these MPs should have resigned from the party and then contested elections, while adding that they were elected under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. "What happened cannot be denied, but they have betrayed Shiv Sena. They were elected under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in Shiv Sena. They should have resigned from Shiv Sena and then contested the elections," said Ambadas Danve.

Shiv Sena MLC Bacchu Kadu called for the unification of both Shiv Sena Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions, stressing that only positives can be considered in politics. "Only plus is counted in politics, not minus...In my personal opinion, both Shiv Sena parties should come together for Maharashtra," he told ANI.

'Operation Tiger' to continue: Yogesh Kadam

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam said that the 'Operation Tiger' would continue in the future as well, claiming that the UBT Sena leaders are approaching the Shinde faction due to unrest in their party. "This operation will continue. Because of the unrest in Uddhav ji's group, their people are approaching us to induct them in our party. Those MLAs who were present there (in Shiv Sena UBT MLAs' meeting) have also told us privately that their leader doesn't stand by them in need. What is the meaning of a party if you don't support your own people?," said Kadam.

Sanjay Raut launches fresh attack on rebel MPs

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a fresh attack on the six rebel Lok Sabha MPs who recently joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing them of betraying the party and acting out of personal and financial interests.

Addressing a press conference, Raut questioned the role of the MPs in the Shinde-led faction and claimed that Maharashtra politics was witnessing rampant defections and political opportunism. "What will be their role? Just yesterday, their party faced defeat in the Legislative Council elections in Nashik. All the BJP votes went to another candidate. Within two hours of that, Gokul Gite was bought and inducted into the party. This is the kind of politics happening in Maharashtra right now," Raut alleged.

Drawing a parallel with the unveiling of statues, the UBT Sena Rajya Sabha MP said the identities of "hidden traitors" had now been exposed. "Just as covered statues are unveiled, the faces of hidden traitors have also been revealed. They say we did not respect them. If there was no respect in our party, then what were they doing here for so many years?" he said.

The remarks come amid an intensifying political battle between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena following the defection of six Lok Sabha MPs to the ruling faction. (ANI)