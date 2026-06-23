Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge hit out at PM Modi and the RSS over the Constitution. He claimed the RSS had rejected the Constitution in 1950, favouring Manusmriti, and said Congress has nothing to learn from Modi on the matter.

'Nothing to learn from Modi on Constitution': Kharge

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday hit out at the Centre and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that the Congress has "nothing to learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Constitution."

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Speaking to reporters, Kharge pointed out that the RSS had opposed the Constitution after it was adopted in 1950. The Congress leader said, "We have nothing to learn from Mr Modi about the Constitution. He comes from a school of thought that had disregarded the Constitution. The RSS had written explicitly in their editorial, saying that they outrightly reject the Constitution. They had more than 150 protests in Ramlila Maidan, saying that Mahrishi Nehru and Rishi Ambedkar are finishing the Vedas and getting something called the Constitution, and we reject it in its entirety; we want Manusmriti as the Constitution of the country. Do you think we have anything to learn from Mr Modi about the Constitution? Do you see the way the Parliament is functioning?"

PM Modi's preceding attack on Congress

Kharge's remarks come after Prime Minister Modi's attack against the Congress over the Constitution and Naxalism. PM Modi claimed that the Congress was indifferent to the violence by Naxalites.

Addressing the Republic TV Summit on Monday, PM Modi said, "Those who frequently brandish the Constitution these days: when they were in power, and people were shot dead for even mentioning the Constitution in Naxal-affected areas--they remained silent. The Constitution was nowhere to be seen in their hands back then; their hands were trembling. The Congress was largely indifferent to that harrowing situation. After 2014, we moved forward with a 'Nation First' spirit to transform the situation. We set out on this path."

The statement by Congress leader Priyank Kharge also came amid his continued attack against the RSS, calling for the organisation to register formally and present its documents. (ANI)