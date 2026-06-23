Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reaffirmed his government's commitment to establishing the state as the spiritual capital of India while addressing a Sant Sammelan and Bhagwat Katha programme at Hari Seva Ashram. H

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami underlined his ambition of making Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of India while participating in a Sant Sammelan and Bhagwat Katha performance at Hari Seva Ashram on Saturday. The gathering was graced by the presence of eminent saints, spiritual leaders and devotees from the region.

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The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering, stated that Uttarakhand has been a place of faith, spirituality and cultural heritage. The state’s hallowed rivers, temples and pilgrimage destinations make it a natural hub for spiritual seekers from India and beyond the world, he said.

Saints Have an Important Place in Society

“Saints and spiritual institutions have done a lot in preserving Indian values and traditions,” Dhami said. “Historically, saints have been guiding society towards peace, harmony and moral living and continue to inspire millions through their teachings,” he added.

The Chief Minister stressed that spiritual leaders have a key role in reinforcing social cohesion and enhancing cultural awareness among the youth.

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Religious and Spiritual Tourism Specialisation

The Uttarakhand government is working hard to boost religious tourism and provide infrastructure around important pilgrimage centres. “To provide better facilities to the devotees visiting the state, several initiatives have been taken,” added Dhami.

Apart from being a tourism destination, the government is also looking to market Uttarakhand as a global hub for spirituality, yoga and wellness, he said.

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Preservation of Cultural Heritage

The Chief Minister added that the culture and spiritual legacy of Uttarakhand is a key priority and brought forth the distinct personality of the state. He also underlined the need to pass on traditional values and expertise to the coming generations.

The programme closed with prayers and spiritual speeches, and the attendees expressed their support for the government's efforts to make Uttarakhand a premier spiritual destination.

Dhami’s ambition is to make Uttarakhand a worldwide spiritual hub, as the state continues to attract pilgrims and seekers from throughout the world.