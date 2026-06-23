A family from West Bengal arrived in Lucknow to claim the body of 29-year-old Anamika Samanta, a 3D artist who died in a fire that killed 15 people in a commercial building in Aliganj. Her father and brother shared their grief.

A distraught family from West Bengal arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday to claim the mortal remains of 29-year-old Anamika Samanta, who was among the 15 people who died after a fire engulfed a commercial building in the Aliganj area of Uttar Pradesh's capital city.

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Vishwanath Samanta, the father of the deceased, told ANI that Anamika had been working in Lucknow for several years and was employed as a 3D animation artist. "She was working here in 3D animation for three years. The local police station asked us to contact the Officer-in-Charge here. We were informed that she could not escape a fire incident, and everything was burnt. We have come from Kolkata," he said.

Her brother Akash said he last spoke with her the previous morning. Their parents had returned to West Bengal only a week ago after a visit to Lucknow, he said. "She has been in this company for three years. Before this, she worked in two to four other companies. She had a total of six to seven years of experience," he said, adding that she had earlier worked in Chandigarh before shifting to Lucknow for better job opportunities. "I spoke with her daily, yesterday morning was the last conversation. After that, she hasn't been picking up the phone," said Akash, standing outside the post-mortem house where the bodies of the deceased were sent for an autopsy.

Arrangements for Repatriation

Ambulance driver, Dushyant Tripathi, deputed by Chief Minister's Office to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow, said that arrangements were being made for the bodies of the victims to be sent to their respective homes in other cities. Anamika's mortal remains, he told ANI, will be taken to her native place in West Bengal via road.

"We came here 6 pm from Barabanki. We were sent by the CMO office," said the driver adding that he was instructed to transport Anamika's body. "... We have been in constant contact with her family...her father has already arrived at the airport. A government vehicle has been sent to pick him up...the journey to West Bengal will take at least 36 hours...there were 15 fatalities in total...there is one more from Bengal and one from Madhya Pradesh" the driver said.

Investigation and Arrests Made

The three-storied building in Lucknow's Aliganj, that had caught fire yesterday housed a gaming and animation studio. Many of the 15 people who perished in the blaze included students trainees and staff of the studio.

Meanwhile, acting on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, four officials were suspended with immediate effect in connection with the incident. An FIR was registered at Aliganj Police Station under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against six accused persons and other responsible individuals.

, Three accused, Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Prasad Shukla and Tushak Krishna Jaiswal, have been arrested in connection with the case, while further legal proceedings are underway. (ANI)