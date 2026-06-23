A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Indore, Nikki Yadav, was found dead in the Narmada River. She went missing after her re-exam, and her family filed a complaint. Police are investigating the case from all possible angles.

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Indore, who had gone missing after appearing for the re-examination on Sunday, was found dead in the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said.

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The deceased was identified as Nikki Yadav, a resident of British Park Phase 2 in Indore. Her body was recovered from the Narmada River near Karhi village in Khargone district on Monday.

Family Files Missing Person Report

According to police Nikki had travelled to Mhow on June 21 to appear for the NEET re-examination. Later that evening, she called her family and informed them that she had reached the Bhawarkuan area of Indore and would be home shortly. But when she failed to return home late at night, her family approached Bhawarkuan police station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Zone 2) Amarendra Singh told ANI, "Father of a girl named Nikki lodged a complaint at Bhawarkua Police Station that his daughter had gone to take a NEET examination at a center in Mhow on June 21. Later in the evening, she also called her family and said that she was at Bhawarkuan Square and would be slightly delayed in reaching home. When she did not return home, her father went to Mhow in search of her and subsequently approached Bhawarkuan Police Station to report the matter."

Police Investigation Underway

The officer added that based on the information received, police initially registered a missing person complaint and began an investigation into the matter.

"During the course of the investigation, it was found that Nikki's body had been recovered from the Narmada River under the jurisdiction of Karhi Police Station in Khargone district. Police are currently collecting all necessary information from the concerned area," Additional DCP Singh said.

The last location of the girl's mobile phone was traced to the Barwah area in Khargone. Preliminary investigation suggests that she did not travel from Mhow to Indore and instead appears to have gone directly towards that location. Currently, the case is being investigated from all possible angles, he added (ANI)

The high-stakes re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 concluded across the country and 14 destinations abroad on June 21. (ANI)