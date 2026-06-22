Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a saints' conference in Haridwar, calling the community torchbearers of culture. He highlighted his government's work on UCC and land laws to make Uttarakhand a global spiritual capital.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday attended the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya and Grand Saints' Conference organised at Hari Seva Ashram. On the occasion, he felicitated revered saints and spiritual leaders and appreciated the Ashram's efforts in the fields of social service, value-based education, and public awareness.

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The Chief Minister said that the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha is not merely a religious event but also a medium that connects humanity with spiritual consciousness, moral values, and the true purpose of life. Describing the saint community as the torchbearers of Indian culture and national consciousness, he said that saints and sages have historically guided society and played a significant role in nation-building. He added that their contribution to the preservation and promotion of Sanatan culture is unparalleled.

CM Highlights Cultural Renaissance Under PM Modi

Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is witnessing a new era of cultural renaissance. Initiatives such as the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, Mahakal Lok, and the redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham are providing renewed energy to India's spiritual heritage. He further stated that the state government is continuously working to establish Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of the world.

State Govt's Commitment to Protecting Sanatan Values

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is firmly committed to protecting the cultural identity, spiritual heritage, and Sanatan values of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In line with this vision, the government has implemented key measures such as a stringent anti-conversion law, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and a land law. He also noted that effective action is being taken to free government land from encroachment and strengthen law and order across the state.

Initiatives to Connect Youth with Indian Culture

Dhami said that to connect the younger generation with Indian culture and Sanatan traditions, a Centre for Hindu Studies has been established at Doon University, where advanced research and academic studies on Indian philosophy, culture, and civilisation will be undertaken. He also informed that a Pracheen Research Institute is being established in Haridwar The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Swami Harichetanand Ji Maharaj and appealed to the saint community to continue providing guidance and blessings for the bright future of the state and the nation. He expressed confidence that with the blessings of saints and the support of the people, the vision of making Uttarakhand the best state in the country will certainly be realised.

CM Dhami on Gurdwara Dispute in Nagrasu

On the incident of dispute inside the Gurdwara in Nagrasu, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, 'I have spoken to them and assured them that we will act impartially. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand embraces everyone and respects all faiths. We are home to sacred sites like Hemkund Sahib, Nanakmatta Sahib, and Reetha Sahib--places established by our Sikh Gurus. Respecting all faiths is an integral part of our state's culture and values." (ANI)