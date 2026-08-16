Rescue teams continue searching for three workers trapped inside an under-construction THDC tunnel in Chamoli’s Mayapur, as Anil Baluni reviews the operation and water removal efforts intensify.

The rescue mission for three workers stuck in an under-construction THDC tunnel at Mayapur, Pipalkoti, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is on as the search for the missing workers is underway. Anil Baluni, MP of Garhwal, visited the place to inspect the situation there and learn about the progress of the rescue operation.

During the inspection, Baluni observed the site where the accident took place and had discussions with the officials and people from the rescue team. He asked for details about the situation in the tunnel and rescue operations.

Anil Baluni Inspects Relief and Rescue Operation at THDC Tunnel

During the inspection, the MP of Garhwal inquired about the progress of the relief and rescue operation. He had discussions with the officials to learn more about the situation inside the tunnel and difficulties encountered.

Baluni also gave certain instructions that were given with an aim to speed up the process of the rescue operation. The inspection is going on even as several agencies work on the tunnel site in Mayapur, Pipalkoti.

Search Operation of Trapped Three Workers Going On

The search operation of the trapped three workers in the tunnel is still going on. Rescuers from SDRF, NDRF, and other agencies have taken part in the rescue operation.

The rescue officials are working round the clock for rescuing the workers and ensuring a safe path for reaching them. Agencies involved are working hard at the site for the rescue operation. The situation inside the tunnel is one of the major concerns for the rescue team as it will decide the progress of the rescue operation.

Accumulated Water in Tunnel Proves Challenge for Rescue Team

The water accumulated in the tunnel is one of the biggest challenges for the rescue team in the ongoing rescue operation. In order to tackle the challenge, the team is removing water using suction pumps. The process of water removal is going on very quickly for the clearance of the way for the rescuers.