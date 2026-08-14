The Centre has begun examining Uttarakhand’s proposals to bring key mountain roads into the National Highway network, including routes linking Almora, Chakrata, Bhikiyasen and Seraghat.

Road connectivity may improve in some mountainous as well as far-off regions of Uttarakhand as the government has initiated the process of evaluating the proposals made to bring some state roads under the National Highway Network. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has told Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, that the proposals made by the state government have been referred to the concerned authorities for evaluation and further considerations.

Some Important Roads Proposed for National Highway Spurs

This news comes after the letter sent by Dhami to Gadkari on July 24, 2026, in which he requested some important roads to be included as spurs of National Highways.

These proposals include an approximate one-kilometer motor road, along with a tunnel, from Sikura Band to NTD in Almora as the state had proposed to develop it as a spur of NH-309B.

Some other important roads which have been proposed for inclusion in the National Highway network are the Seraghat-Badhechhina road of about 45 kilometers, Marchula-Bhikiyasen road, which is about 72 kilometers long, and Kalsi-Chakrata road of about 44 kilometers. The state government has also made an application to have the Kalsi-Chakrata route developed as a spur of NH-707A and NH-507.

Proposals Under Consideration at Present

The response from Gadkari suggests that the proposals have been forwarded to the relevant agencies for consideration. These proposals will be subject to technical and administrative scrutiny before any decision is taken.

Thus, it can be seen that the roads have not been finally accorded National Highway status. The future course of action will depend on the results of the scrutiny.

Highway Development in Strategic Areas

The state government has stressed the development of highways which improve the transport linkages to mountainous and strategic areas. Better road connectivity will lead to easy transport and better service facilities.

The roads in question link areas which have tourism and economic potential. Improved road connectivity will help in the movement of produce and tourists.

Tourism & Business Development Opportunities

Areas like Almora, Chakrata, and Bhikiyasen have tourist traffic and business activities. The development of roads could help in terms of connectivity, which would be beneficial for tourism-related activities and hospitality business activities and other sectors.

Dhami expressed his gratitude to Gadkari for considering the suggestions of the state and hoped for a favorable decision to be made. Currently, the suggestions are under consideration, and Uttarakhand is waiting for some action from the Center.