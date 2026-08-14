Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approves a ₹159.60 crore hydropower project in Pithoragarh along with tourism, road, bridge and police modernisation projects across the state.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has given the green light for various projects to improve the infrastructure, tourism, energy, road networks, and modernization of police in certain districts. The approved projects are a ₹159.60 crore hydropower project in Pithoragarh, improvement in the tourism infrastructure, construction of roads and bridges, and acquisition of 75 vehicles for the police of the state.

Proposed 12 MW Takul Hydroelectric Power Plant Approved for ₹159.60 Crore

One of the main approvals includes the proposal of the 12 MW Takul Hydroelectric Project in Pithoragarh district that will be funded to the tune of ₹159.60 crore through the Public Investment Board.

The Government expects this project to help produce energy and possibly create employment opportunities and economic activities in the surrounding areas.

Chaukori Tourist Complex to be Modernized

There is a plan to improve the tourism infrastructure of Pithoragarh district. The Chief Minister has sanctioned ₹4.75 crore for improving the Tourist Rest House at Chaukori that is a popular tourist place.

Funding of Roads in Tehri and Dehradun

According to the state plan, an amount of ₹3.25 crore has been sanctioned for the reconstruction and reinforcement of the motor road Saudi Lagga Kyari in Jaunpur block of Dhanaulti Assembly constituency of Tehri Garhwal.

Similarly, in the Sahaspur constituency of Dehradun, ₹4.23 crore has been sanctioned for construction and repairs of interlocking tile roads in various villages including Sumeru Vihar in Jhivredi village, Suddhowala, Selakui, Ummedpur, Ambiwala, Thakurpur and Khushalpur.

Key Connectivity Projects in Pauri

Apart from that, the state has also allotted funds for connectivity projects in Pauri Garhwal. An amount of ₹3.45 crore has been sanctioned for the improvement of motor road between kilometre 13 and 17 of the Kansakhet-Asgarh-Ghandiyaldhar-Alasu-Kunkuli in Kaljikhal block.

An amount of ₹3.31 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of 36-metre span double lane bridge at Gabbar Singh Camp in Dugadda block of Kotdwar.

75 new Vehicles for Police Force of Uttarakhand

The state has also sanctioned purchase of 75 vehicles for Uttarakhand Police force under the modernisation drive of the state. The list includes 21 Scorpio vehicles, 26 Bolero vehicles, 20 buses of various capacities and eight trucks of various capacities.

Furthermore, ₹12 crore has been sanctioned for the police, which would include arrears relating to the riot control and jammer vehicles purchased in the 2025-26 fiscal year. This includes approximately ₹68.01 lakh arrears. All these sanctions would contribute to the development of various fields in Uttarakhand.