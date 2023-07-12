Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cloud seeding to be done over Karnataka's Haveri after Monsoon shortfall

    Certain districts in Karnataka, including Haveri, are facing a shortfall in monsoon rainfall. To address this, the government has authorized cloud seeding operations in Haveri. The NGO PKK, headed by MLA Prakash Koliwad, will conduct the cloud seeding activities to alleviate the water scarcity for farmers and livestock.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 7:42 PM IST

    Despite heavy rainfall in various parts of Karnataka, certain districts are experiencing a shortfall in monsoon precipitation. Haveri district, in particular, has witnessed a significant decrease in rainfall. In response, the state government has granted permission for cloud seeding operations in the area.

    As the monsoon entered Karnataka through coastal regions, those areas received abundant rainfall. However, northern parts of the state, particularly Haveri district, have faced a deficiency in rainfall. Consequently, the government has authorized cloud seeding efforts in Haveri to address the deficit during the monsoon season.

    Cloud seeding operations will be overseen by Ranebennuru MLA Prakash Koliwad, who also heads the NGO PKK. Koliwad's organization has obtained permission from the District Collector and the tax department to conduct cloud seeding. Additionally, they have sought approval from the Central Aviation Department, which is currently pending.

    Once all necessary permissions are obtained, the NGO will commence cloud seeding activities in the Haveri district throughout the month.

    Speaking to Asianet Suvarna News, MLA Koliwad highlighted the rainfall deficit in the region and referred to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report confirming the monsoon deficiency. 

    Koliwad expressed confidence in cloud seeding, citing positive reviews from scientists who suggest that rainfall is likely to occur following the process. The MLA emphasized that cloud seeding is being conducted through private organizations for the benefit of regional farmers.

    The Timing of Cloud Seeding

    The shortfall in monsoon rainfall has resulted in depleted lakes, ponds, and rivers in the region. This situation poses a potential crisis for drinking water supply. In light of these circumstances, cloud seeding has been deemed necessary to support farmers. 

    Rivers such as Malaprabha, Ghataprabha, Varada, Dharma, Kumadvati, and Krishna are experiencing water scarcity, impacting the regions reliant on these water sources. Drinking water scarcity has become a significant concern.

    Not only rivers but also lakes are drying up rapidly. While there was some rainfall at the beginning of July, it has been insufficient to alleviate the situation. Groundwater levels have plummeted, and agricultural lands lack moisture.

    Challenges for Livestock

    The lack of rainfall has resulted in water shortages for cattle. 99 villages in the Dharwad district are currently experiencing a scarcity of drinking water. These villages are primarily reliant on tank water supply. Lakes and ponds in the area are only filled to 25% of their capacity. 

    Experts are being sought to provide opinions on the possibility of rainfall after cloud seeding. Farmers have appealed to the government through the District office, urging them to intervene and address the issue.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 7:42 PM IST
