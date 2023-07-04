Hubballi: Farmers in tears over disrupting of monsoon; move to cities for daily wages

Farmers in Hubballi, Karnataka, are suffering from the lack of monsoon rainfall, forcing them to migrate to cities for daily wages. Crop losses and water scarcity have prompted the search for work, while hopes for rainfall continue to fade.

June has been speculated as the rainy season, where some parts of Karnataka receive heavy rainfall, and others lack rainfall.

Farmers in the North Karnataka region are constantly tense about the region's rainfall, and the expected amount has not yet poured. They travel to Hubballi - Dharwad every day from the outskirts of Gadag and other parts of North Karnataka in search of work.

“This farmer’s life has tired me. The hand supposed to feed everyone has been stretched for food and work elsewhere. If this continues, Annadaata will have to eat soil..” teared up a farmer of Shiraguppi while speaking to the media. He has been coming to Hubballi every day in search of work.

The Northern part of Karnataka suffers from drought, as there is no expected amount of rainfall, even after June. The monsoon was supposed to enter Karnataka by June. Farmers’ lives are affected as the crops continue to die due to lack of water.

Numerous farmers migrate daily towards the city, as the lack of rain disrupts their lives. Most of the Northern parts of Karnataka are facing water scarcity and now - rainfall. They have sowed the crops in the belief of monsoons. But, they are travelling towards the city in search of daily wages.

Every morning, 1200-1500 people stand beside the Hubballi Railway station along the Gadag road. They travel across cities for daily wages and in search for work, hoping that the monsoon will pour day by day.

The people from Haveri, Gadag, Kusugal, Kiresur, Hebsur, Navalgund, Nagaralli, Ingalalli, Bhadrapur, Manakwad, Annigeri, Mishrikoti, Kalghatgi move to Hubballi each and every day to earn money.

However, there is no guarantee that everyone will get work in Hubballi. Most people work in Railway stations to carry the baggages of the travellers. Others go for construction works. Some leave empty-handed to their villages, hoping they will receive rainfall the next day.

It is horrible that the one who fed us is awaiting daily wage work to earn money. “It’s the farmer who suffers, even if it rains or not. I had sowed Green gram my field, confident about rainfall. Now, they’re dead. If the situation worsens, I will have to find another job”, said Mallappa Shivapur of Kalghatgi.

“The Monsoon has given up completely, and I request the government to announce drought. It should provide compensation to the farmers immediately. I used to provide work for tens of people in my farmland. Now, I am searching for work, roaming in the city”, said Ramanna Byalahunasi, Sukamunappa bevoor, Ashoka neeraganti - farmers who came searching for work.