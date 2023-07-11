Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Mogerkudru village in Mangaluru turns into an island every Monsoon

     

    Mogerkudru village in Mangaluru turns into an island every monsoon due to alleged unscientific construction of the Maravoor dam. Flooding causes difficulties for villagers in accessing basic supplies. Calls for a hydraulic gate at the dam to mitigate the issue remain unaddressed.

    Why Mogerkudru village in Mangaluru turns into an island every Monsoon vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    Coastal areas of Karnataka have been receiving heavy rainfall. However, there are some remote villages in the region which get flooded during every monsoon. Mogerkudru village of Adyapady in Mangaluru drowns whenever there's heavy rain. They often have to cross a literal pond even to bring their daily groceries from the market. 

    One of the reasons cited for this village being surrounded by fields turning into an island every time the monsoon approaches is the alleged unscientific construction of a dam in the area. The local authority has turned blind to this village’s situation.

    Karnataka Monsoon: Villagers in Coastal Karnataka struggle

    This year too, the village drowned after the hefty rainfall received just two days ago. As the water level recedes, the villagers will have to swim across the dam and bring groceries. This is not just a one-day’s story. 

    Maravoor dam is a curse for the villagers

    The unscientific construction of the Maravoor dam across the Falguni River is the main cause of the situation, say the villagers. The village had rich vegetation with crops, areca nut, wheat, banana and other vegetables. In recent years, the village has been getting flooded even with a small amount of rainfall.

    The dam blocks the water flow, causing the inundation of the farms. Thus, Moodushedde, Padushedde, Kandavara, Gurupura, Kolambe and other villages in the surrounding area suffer the same consequences. The villagers have complained to the authorities, but they have turned a blind eye towards the issues. The local politicians have turned their back on the issue despite several pleas.

    The farmlands are converted into a lake for over a month and the areca nut was completely destroyed. The farmers received just Rs 50,000 as a relief fund. "We just want a permanent solution to this issue. We don’t want any relief funds," says Shivaram, a villager. 

    Last year due to the floods, two families shifted away from the village, whereas the others have stayed for they have a strong attachment to the land, said Shivaram. 

    The only hope of the villagers is boats, to travel across the village to bring the groceries. The monsoon of Karnataka has been ferocious for the villagers. They have arranged boats for themselves for travelling. Not a single official had paid them a visit so far.

    Northern Karnataka: Drought and dying crops force farmers to migrate to cities for work

    What’s the solution?

    The Maravoor dam is the main reason for the surrounding villages to be flooded. The 10m concrete bed built under the dam is the reason for the water to strand across the fields of Mogerkudru village. Thus, the village gets surrounded by water on all four sides, making it impossible to cross the village. There should be a hydraulic gate installed at 30m height to restrain the water after rainfall. This can make the villagers pass through easily with the help of the gates. The officials and the local politicians have agreed to this solution. Yet, there has been no green signal for the relief work.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Lambani embroidery exhibition in Hampi breaks Guinness World Record vkp

    Lambani embroidery exhibition in Hampi breaks Guinness World Record

    Abrogation of Article 370: Supreme Court directs day-to-day hearing from August 2; check details AJR

    Abrogation of Article 370: Supreme Court directs day-to-day hearing from August 2; check details

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in three districts today anr

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in three districts today

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi health deteriorates, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot; check details AJR

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi health deteriorates, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 373 11 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 373 11 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Recent Stories

    Lambani embroidery exhibition in Hampi breaks Guinness World Record vkp

    Lambani embroidery exhibition in Hampi breaks Guinness World Record

    Vijay Sethupathi Fan Club' distributes tomatoes to all homemakers in Alandur, Tamil Nadu RBA

    'Vijay Sethupathi Fan Club' distributes tomatoes to all homemakers in Alandur, Tamil Nadu

    From chaos to calm How to declutter and create a stylish home gcw eai

    From chaos to calm: How to declutter & create a stylish home

    Tom Cruise shatters Myth: director reveals surprising Truth behind Mission Impossible star ATG

    Tom Cruise shatters Myth: director reveals surprising Truth behind Mission Impossible star

    OMG 2 teaser OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Jata Dhaari Lord Shiva in satirical comedy vma

    OMG 2 teaser OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Jata Dhaari Lord Shiva in satirical comedy

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon