Why Mogerkudru village in Mangaluru turns into an island every Monsoon

Coastal areas of Karnataka have been receiving heavy rainfall. However, there are some remote villages in the region which get flooded during every monsoon. Mogerkudru village of Adyapady in Mangaluru drowns whenever there's heavy rain. They often have to cross a literal pond even to bring their daily groceries from the market.

One of the reasons cited for this village being surrounded by fields turning into an island every time the monsoon approaches is the alleged unscientific construction of a dam in the area. The local authority has turned blind to this village’s situation.



Karnataka Monsoon: Villagers in Coastal Karnataka struggle

This year too, the village drowned after the hefty rainfall received just two days ago. As the water level recedes, the villagers will have to swim across the dam and bring groceries. This is not just a one-day’s story.

Maravoor dam is a curse for the villagers

The unscientific construction of the Maravoor dam across the Falguni River is the main cause of the situation, say the villagers. The village had rich vegetation with crops, areca nut, wheat, banana and other vegetables. In recent years, the village has been getting flooded even with a small amount of rainfall.

The dam blocks the water flow, causing the inundation of the farms. Thus, Moodushedde, Padushedde, Kandavara, Gurupura, Kolambe and other villages in the surrounding area suffer the same consequences. The villagers have complained to the authorities, but they have turned a blind eye towards the issues. The local politicians have turned their back on the issue despite several pleas.

The farmlands are converted into a lake for over a month and the areca nut was completely destroyed. The farmers received just Rs 50,000 as a relief fund. "We just want a permanent solution to this issue. We don’t want any relief funds," says Shivaram, a villager.

Last year due to the floods, two families shifted away from the village, whereas the others have stayed for they have a strong attachment to the land, said Shivaram.

The only hope of the villagers is boats, to travel across the village to bring the groceries. The monsoon of Karnataka has been ferocious for the villagers. They have arranged boats for themselves for travelling. Not a single official had paid them a visit so far.



What’s the solution?

The Maravoor dam is the main reason for the surrounding villages to be flooded. The 10m concrete bed built under the dam is the reason for the water to strand across the fields of Mogerkudru village. Thus, the village gets surrounded by water on all four sides, making it impossible to cross the village. There should be a hydraulic gate installed at 30m height to restrain the water after rainfall. This can make the villagers pass through easily with the help of the gates. The officials and the local politicians have agreed to this solution. Yet, there has been no green signal for the relief work.