Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur, internet suspended

In Jodhpur, a three-day Parshuram Jayanti festival is also ongoing, and religious flags were raised by both communities, sparking a big disagreement that escalated into fights. Police used tear gas shells and sticks to disperse the throng, which also stormed a nearby police station.

A clash between members of two communities over raising a flag atop a statue of a freedom warrior in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate neighbourhood late Monday night developed into stone pelting, resulting in the injuries of a few police officers and the suspension of internet services in the region.

The incident occurred about 11:10 pm on Monday, according to authorities. The scuffles began over some flags that had been placed on the festival of Parashuram Jayanti, which falls on the same day as Eid.

According to the news agency PTI, at least four police officers were hurt in the early hours of Tuesday due to stone-throwing. According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services in Jodhpur would be halted beginning at 1 p.m. on May 3.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot described the fights between two factions as "unfortunate." "and stated that the administration has been directed to keep peace and order at all costs.

Suryakant Vyas, a Jodhpur BJP MLA, stated that there is always brotherhood in Jodhpur and that Hindus will not allow these fights. "I'm not sure who these antisocial elements are, "He stated. In Rajasthan's Karauli district, 600 more troops have been sent. Drones have also been deployed to monitor the situation.