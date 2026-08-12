A group of children turned a pile of discarded beer bottles along a rocky roadside into an unusual makeshift art display, while delivering a powerful message about keeping public spaces clean.

A group of children turned a pile of discarded beer bottles along a rocky roadside into an unusual makeshift art display, while delivering a powerful message about keeping public spaces clean. Armed with bags filled with empty beer bottles, the children collected the waste strewn across the area and carefully arranged the bottles in the crevices of a mountain face. Their simple yet thoughtful effort was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

“People come here, party and leave their beer bottles behind, so we collected them and are decorating this place. We are using them as decoration material,” one of the children recording the video said as the others placed the bottles along the rock face.

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The children brought several bags of discarded bottles to the spot and methodically arranged them together. As they worked, someone in the background could also be heard asking them to keep all the bottles in one place.

But their effort went beyond simply cleaning up the litter. The children also urged visitors to take responsibility for the waste they generate.

“Please don't throw these bottles here. Collect them and keep them in one place. The scrap dealer will take them away,” one of the girls said.

“There are so many beer bottles lying here,” another child pointed out.

One of the children also highlighted the environmental damage caused by careless littering. “I feel very bad that beer bottles are discarded like this. They are polluting the environment.”

In another portion of the video, the children continued gathering the scattered waste and placing it at a single spot for disposal.

“Look at how much garbage has been spread here. People have thrown so many bottles. We picked them up and collected them here so that the scrap dealer can come and take them away. Please don't spread garbage like this. Collect it and keep it in one place,” one child said.

The video was shared on X by user Nikhil Saini, who praised the children's initiative while condemning those responsible for dumping the bottles at the scenic location.

“One thing I know for sure. Once this next generation takes charge, India will be a much cleaner place,” Nikhil said in the caption of his post.

Calling the children “tiny angels,” he lauded them for transforming an eyesore into something creative, while expressing shame over those who considered it acceptable to leave their waste behind.