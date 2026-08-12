A Delhi woman's Rapido ride turned into a nightmare when the driver took an unknown route and refused to stop, forcing her to jump from the moving vehicle. After sustaining injuries, she shared her ordeal in a viral video, criticizing Rapido's unhelpful customer service. The company has since responded, promising an investigation.

A Delhi woman's Rapido journey to work turned into a terrible nightmare when the scooter driver allegedly refused to stop the vehicle despite the passenger's repeated requests, in addition to taking her on an unknown and remote route. The woman recalled the whole experience on social media. Ayesha Srivastav, the woman, allegedly reserved a Rapido for her workplace. In the middle of the ride, the driver allegedly began to take her to an unfamiliar route that also looked quite unused.

The driver allegedly said that the path was a "direct way to Vishwavidyalaya," but the woman was dubious of the man's motives and requested him to either stop the car or modify the route. She repeatedly asked the vehicle to stop, but he refused. In the end, the woman punched the man, which didn't really help her. To secure her safety, the woman ultimately forced to jump from the moving scooter.

The woman was obviously hurt, and she had to go to a hospital to get treated. The way Rapido's customer service handled the situation was much more unsatisfactory than the occurrence itself. Customer service, according to Srivastav, was unhelpful. The irate woman then asked Rapido for the driver's information in her video.

Watch Viral Video

The post was shared on Instagram, by the handle ‘ayesha_srivastav96’. The post was shared a day ago and pulled over 136K views from people.

Rapido Reacts

As the incident went viral, it also got a response from Rapido: “Hi Ayesha, we sincerely understand your concern regarding the reported safety issue and the seriousness of the matter. At Rapido, customer safety and respect are our top priorities, and we do not tolerate any inappropriate behaviour or misconduct from captains.”

“We are reviewing the concern on priority and will take appropriate action against the concerned captain based on the investigation findings. Kindly share your registered mobile number and Ride ID via DM so that we can check the details, assist you further, and ensure the concern is addressed appropriately,” the response further read.