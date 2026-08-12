A viral video shows US YouTuber Justin Ho and companions in SpongeBob costumes "raiding" an alleged Indian scam call center. They danced to music from a boombox, confusing workers and confronting a security guard. The clip sparked mixed reactions, with some praising the stunt for exposing scams while others criticized the method.

A bizarre video featuring US YouTuber Justin Ho allegedly raiding an Indian scam call centre with six SpongeBob-costumed companions and a boombox has gone viral. Ho shared the clip on Instagram, captioning it, “Raiding scam call centers in India with freakbobs.” The group is seen entering an office and dancing beside employees seated at computers, leaving workers visibly confused.

The unusual stunt escalated when a security guard appeared and attempted to push the costumed visitors out of the office. However, the SpongeBob group continued dancing and creating a commotion as music played from the boombox.

Check the viral video here:

The video sparked mixed reactions online. Some viewers praised Ho for drawing attention to alleged scam operations and found his unconventional approach entertaining. One Indian commenter said Ho appeared to be doing a better job of exposing such operations than the police.

Another viewer welcomed the unusual style of content, saying the internet was moving towards more unconventional and entertaining videos.

However, the stunt also faced criticism. One viewer defended the security guard, pointing out that he was simply doing his job and questioning why he was targeted when he was attempting to control the situation.

Scam call centres have become a growing concern in several countries, with organised groups accused of impersonating banks, government agencies and technical-support staff to deceive victims. The issue has increasingly attracted attention from online creators and investigators documenting alleged scam operations.

While Ho presented the incident as a “raid,” the video itself does not independently establish whether the office was operating as a scam call centre. The unusual combination of SpongeBob costumes, loud music and a confrontation with security turned the clip into a viral social-media spectacle, generating both amusement and debate over the ethics of such confrontational stunts.