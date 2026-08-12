Delhi CM Rekha Gupta urges citizens to celebrate India’s achievements, choose facts over negativity, join Har Ghar Tiranga and contribute to building a united and developed India.

As India prepares to celebrate the Independence Day of 2026, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, has requested the citizens to reflect on the journey of their nation with optimism and pride. Speaking through her official account on social media platform X, Gupta focused on the challenges that the country has faced over the decades of independence and achievements that have defined it.

Facts Over Narratives and India’s Progress

As Independence Day approaches, Gupta has requested citizens to refrain from narratives that spread misinformation or a negative image of the country and focus on facts, achievements, and the overall progress of the nation. As much as there are several objectives that the country needs to fulfill, India has also achieved a lot of milestones.

Her message to the citizens was to reflect upon the journey of India beyond the hardships and the progress the country has witnessed in various fields.

'Choose Facts Over Despair'

India has come through several hard times since its freedom from colonial rule but has always found a way to come out of them. Gupta requested citizens to turn away from being pessimistic and negative about their nation and be proud of the nation's identity.

As per her statement, India’s success story is not just about all the challenges it faces but it also involves development, progress, democracy, and the dreams of millions of citizens aspiring to have a better tomorrow.

Specific Appeal for Har Ghar Tiranga

The Delhi Chief Minister also mentioned the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign which was started as a result of an appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to her statement, this campaign has now become a much broader social movement comprising people from all parts of the country.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the citizens are raising their flags at home, offices and institutions.

Tiranga As A Sign of Unity

She has also termed the Tiranga as much more than just a national flag but has called it as a sign of India’s unity, democracy, sacrifice and national identity. She appealed to the citizens to raise the Tiranga at their houses and be a part of the celebrations of Independence Day.

India Moving towards a Developed Nation

The Delhi Chief Minister also spoke about the growing confidence of the country and mentioned infrastructure, digital services, development, innovation and the growing international presence of India among other

Emphasis was laid on the importance of citizens’ involvement and national unity in realizing the dream of India as a developed nation. At the end of her speech, Gupta wished all citizens on the occasion of Independence Day, and urged everyone to work together in order to celebrate the success of India.