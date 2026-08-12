CM Mohan Yadav met Arvind Group executives and announced the company's plan to set up three units in Madhya Pradesh. The units in Dewas, PM MITRA Park, and Betma are expected to generate significant employment and boost the state's development.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday met Arvind Group Executive Director Kulin S Lalbhai and Vice Chairman Punit Lalbhai in Ahmedabad and discussed the group's plans to set up units and investment in Madhya Pradesh. Following the meeting, CM Yadav said the Arvind Group would establish three units in Madhya Pradesh which include Dewas (Barlai), PM MITRA Park and Betma. Production at the PM MITRA Park is expected to begin within a year.

Arvind Group to Boost Employment in MP

"Today, I met the owners and associates of Arvind Limited in Ahmedabad. Beyond Gujarat, Arvind Group is establishing a major unit in Madhya Pradesh as well. At the PM MITRA Park in Dhar, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the foundation stone ceremony, production will begin by next year. The Arvind Group is setting up units at three locations which include the PM MITRA Park, Barlai in Dewas and at Betma, which will generate employment for the youth of our state," CM Yadav said.

Strengthening Gujarat-MP Relations

CM Yadav also expressed hope that Arvind Group's activities in Madhya Pradesh would further strengthen relations between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. "Arvind Group works in many other sectors as well. We hope that because of the work of the Arvind Group, the relations between our two states will also become stronger. Moreover, this will generate significant capital for the state's development both through employment for our youth and through the tax revenue the government receives from these industries following the investment," the CM added.

Investment and Future Plans

During the meeting, discussions were held on Arvind Group's proposed investments in Madhya Pradesh, establishment of the unit at PM MITRA Park, employment generation, investment in the textile and apparel sector, reuse of water in industrial areas and modern communication systems for Simhastha-2028. According to an official release, the company has proposed an investment of around Rs 1,200 crore at the PM MITRA Park, for which 105 acres of land has been allotted.

CM Yadav also invited Arvind Group Executive Director Kulin Lalbhai to invest in Madhya Pradesh and participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2027. (ANI)