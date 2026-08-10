A little girl turned a notebook into a handmade dollhouse with interactive paper rooms for her doll. The video drew nostalgic reactions from viewers who praised the simple creativity behind it.

A little girl turned a notebook into a handmade dollhouse with interactive paper rooms for her doll. Each page unfolds into a different room, complete with tiny furniture, accessories and interactive elements designed for her paper doll.

Instagram user Priyanka Mandal shared a video showcasing the adorable handmade creation, leaving viewers impressed by the extraordinary amount of detail packed into the notebook.

The first page opens into the doll’s bedroom, featuring a tiny bed tucked neatly into the scene. The paper doll can actually be slipped beneath the miniature covers and taken out, adding an interactive touch to the handmade setup.

The adjoining page doubles as a wardrobe. Tiny outfits are tucked inside, allowing the doll to be dressed in different clothes and turning the notebook into an imaginative paper-doll playset.

The creativity continues on the next pages, which have been transformed into a miniature bathroom featuring a shower, sink and toilet. The doll can be moved around the room, making the paper creation feel remarkably similar to a real dollhouse.

The notebook then unfolds into a colourful kitchen, complete with a tiny dining table where the doll can sit. A miniature refrigerator adds another playful detail, with its door designed to open and close.

Even the bedroom wardrobe has functional elements, with doors that open to reveal clothes hidden inside. The doll can be dressed in different outfits, giving the creation an extra layer of interactive fun.

Every element appears to have been drawn, coloured and assembled by hand. From the furniture and rooms to the tiny accessories, the craftsmanship turns a simple notebook into an entire miniature world.

Priyanka captioned the video, "Amar meyer doll house", which translates to "My daughter's dollhouse."

The charming creation quickly sparked nostalgic reactions online. One user jokingly remarked that the elaborate dollhouse seemed more expensive than their own notebook.

Another commenter said they loved watching children simply create, play and enjoy the uncomplicated joys of childhood. A third recalled spending their own childhood making stories and dollhouses using nothing more than paper dolls and imagination.