A heartwarming moment from Nepal has captured the internet's attention after a video showed three tiny schoolchildren walking hand in hand up a rain-soaked hill, turning an ordinary journey to school into a viral dose of joy.

A heartwarming moment from Nepal has captured the internet's attention after a video showed three tiny schoolchildren walking hand in hand up a rain-soaked hill, turning an ordinary journey to school into a viral dose of joy. The clip, shared by Instagram user Anil Bud, was filmed while he was travelling through the hilly region. As he passed by, he noticed the trio making their way uphill together and couldn't resist capturing the wholesome scene.

In the now-viral video, Bud can be heard calling out to the children after spotting them on the road. Wrapped in vibrant pink, yellow and green raincoats, the little students walked side by side, tightly holding hands as they carefully climbed the slippery uphill path. Unfazed by a stranger recording them, the children quietly continued their walk without breaking stride.

It was the smallest details that truly won over viewers—from their tiny, determined steps and synchronized walk to the youngest child confidently strolling with one hand tucked inside his pocket. Their colourful raincoats almost completely covered their school uniforms, adding to the picture-perfect charm of the rainy morning.

The wholesome clip quickly spread across social media, with thousands of users gushing over the children's innocence and adorable companionship.