Shocking footage from a Delhi metro station shows women and a child sneaking past ticket scanners by crawling under barriers. Watch the viral clip that has commuters fuming over fare evasion.

A group of women at a Delhi metro station has sparked outrage after they were caught on camera dodging ticket fares by crawling under the automated scanning machines instead of paying for their journey.

The incident, which took place on the evening of July 22, has quickly gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from viewers who condemned the blatant disregard for rules. The video shows the women slipping under the barricades of the automatic fare collection gates, squeezing through the narrow gap to gain entry without purchasing tickets.

What has particularly angered onlookers is the presence of a young child in the group who was seen copying the behaviour, following the adults as they ducked beneath the barriers. Witnesses at the station appeared visibly unhappy with the scene unfolding before them, though none intervened directly.

Commuters Left Fuming Over Brazen Act

The Delhi Metro operates one of the largest and busiest urban transit systems in the country, with lakhs of passengers relying on it daily. The automated fare collection system at metro stations is designed to streamline entry and exit, with passengers required to use valid tokens or smart cards to pass through the gates.

This incident has raised fresh concerns about security and fare enforcement at metro stations. While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has installed CCTV cameras across its network, incidents of fare dodging and unauthorised entry continue to surface from time to time.

Passengers are expected to follow strict protocols when using the metro, with security personnel usually present at entry points to ensure compliance. However, the viral video suggests that there are gaps in surveillance, especially during peak evening hours when crowds can make monitoring difficult.

The women were seen moving quickly, attempting to avoid detection as they made their way under the barriers. The child, presumably part of their group, followed suit without hesitation, prompting viewers to question what kind of example was being set for younger generations.

Social Media Erupts Over Viral Clip

Since the video surfaced online, it has generated thousands of reactions, with many users expressing shock and disappointment. Several commenters pointed out that fare evasion is not just illegal but also unfair to honest passengers who pay for their tickets every day.

Some suggested that the metro authorities should increase the presence of security guards at entry gates to prevent such incidents. Others called for stricter penalties, including fines, to deter people from attempting to bypass the ticketing system.

While fare dodging is not uncommon in public transport systems worldwide, the Delhi Metro has a relatively low rate of such incidents compared to other forms of transit. However, this latest viral episode has reignited debates over civic sense and accountability in public spaces.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has not yet issued an official statement regarding the viral footage. It remains unclear whether the women were identified or if any action has been taken against them.

Local commuters who witnessed the incident expressed their displeasure, stating that such behaviour tarnishes the image of the city and undermines the efforts of authorities to maintain order. Many have called on the metro management to review security protocols and ensure stricter enforcement of ticketing rules.

This incident follows a series of similar viral moments in recent months, where passengers have been caught attempting unconventional methods to avoid paying fares. While the metro network continues to expand and modernise, ensuring that passengers follow the rules remains an ongoing challenge for the authorities.