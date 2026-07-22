A brown bear was stranded on an electricity pole in Minneapolis, prompting multiple emergency calls. Witnesses were advised not to attempt a rescue.

A brown bear was electrocuted after becoming stranded on top of an electricity pole in Raton, New Mexico, on July 21, bystanders confirmed.

A viral video showed the bear perched atop the pole as witnesses called emergency services. The bear clung to the pole for several minutes, but before any emergency crew could arrive, it was electrocuted.

Bystanders reported that the bear died on the spot due to electrocution. No rescue operation could be mounted in time.

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Similar Incident Occurred in Arizona Last Year

A similar incident took place in Arizona last year, though the Raton event occurred on Wednesday, July 21. Wildlife officials have not commented on the incident.

The bear's death has drawn attention to the dangers wildlife face near power infrastructure.