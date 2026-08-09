CPI(M) secretary MV Govindan alleged Kerala's UDF govt works for the BJP, citing an order to sing the full Vande Mataram as part of an 'RSS agenda'. He claims later stanzas have 'Hindutva positions' and are against the nation's secularism.

Keralam CPI(M) secretary MV Govindan Master on Saturday alleged that the Congress-led UDF government in the state was working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing both parties of following similar economic and political policies.

Vande Mataram Order an 'RSS Agenda'

Govindan criticised the Keralam Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha's recent order directing the singing of the full version or rendition of Vande Mataram, alleging that it was part of implementing the "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda". He said national leaders associated with India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi had decided that only the first two stanzas of the song should be sung, citing concerns regarding lyrics, which he claimed were inconsistent with the secular character of the national movement.

The CPI(M) leader further stated that the remaining portions of the song, composed in 1875, "contain Hindutva positions" and were not in line with the secular content of the freedom movement.

UDF Accused of 'Soft Hindutva', 'Pro-Corporate' Policies

Govindan further accused the VD Satheesan-led UDF government of adopting the Centre's "pro-corporate" policies and following a "soft Hindutva" approach that undermines secularism. He also urged the local self-government departments, which are managed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), to examine the circular issued to implement the order. He claimed that people were now convinced that the VD Satheesan government had become a government "ruling for the BJP".

Government Directive and Opposition Reaction

Earlier, the Keralam government had directed that "Vande Mataram" be sung in full at Independence Day celebrations across the state, following instructions from the Centre. Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha issued the order on August 6 while citing a communication from the Union Ministry of Culture.

Reacting to the order, Keralam opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the directive requiring Vande Mataram to be sung in its entirety during Independence Day celebrations. Calling the policy a direct imposition of the RSS agenda, Vijayan demanded that the decision be withdrawn immediately. (ANI)