A young man was swept away after a massive rock fell on him while bathing in a rain-swelling stream. The terrifying viral video has shocked viewers and sparked safety warnings.

A terrifying video has surfaced on social media showing a young man being swept away after a massive rock collapsed on him while bathing in a stream at a popular Lonavala waterfall. The clip has gone viral, drawing shock and concern from viewers.

In the video, a group of young people can be seen enjoying themselves in the rain-swollen stream, soaking in the water. At one point, a young man stood in the stream with his legs spread wide and forcefully pushed a large rock in front of him. The rock gave way and came crashing down, dragging him along as he lost his footing.

The strong current swept him a considerable distance. Fortunately, he was not carried too far, and his limbs did not get trapped under the rock. Had that happened, he could have sustained serious injuries or even lost his life.

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Social Media Users React: "Reels Have Destroyed People's Thinking"

The shocking video was posted on X by user @trigguuuu, drawing a flood of reactions. One user commented, "It seems Yama (the god of death) was on holiday today." Another wrote, "Reels have destroyed people's ability to think. Everything is not meant for fun."

The video serves as a stark warning about the dangers of taking unnecessary risks for social media attention or excitement, especially at popular tourist spots like Lonavala during the monsoon season.