Chief Secretary and DGP Review Mahakumbh incident, focus on zero-error Amrit Snan

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar conducted an inspection of the Maha Kumbh incident site on Thursday. Following their review, they issued necessary directives to enhance arrangements.

Both senior officials highlighted the global appreciation for Maha Kumbh 2025 preparations. Acknowledging the unfortunate incident, they urged the administration to stay motivated and adopt a "Build It Better" approach, ensuring that the upcoming Amrit Snan is flawless, with zero error in arrangements. Their goal is to make the bathing experience and movement at Maha Kumbh truly memorable for devotees.

DGP Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar, expressed deep sorrow over the incident on Wednesday night, stating, "The Chief Minister himself is deeply affected. From early Wednesday morning, he convened a meeting and monitored the situation continuously for 12 hours without even a 10-minute break. This incident was shocking for him, as he ensured that no effort was spared in making the arrangements seamless. Now, we must guarantee a zero-error Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami. If expert assistance is needed, it should be sought immediately."

He emphasized that maximum officers must be deployed in high-density areas, with SP-level officers stationed at border points to enhance coordination and crowd management.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh highlighted that the Chief Minister has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident and has sent senior officials to ensure that all future arrangements are flawless. He stated, *"The accident cannot be undone, but we must now look forward. Our priority is to ensure that the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami is executed with the best possible arrangements, making it a ‘memorable experience for devotees’."

He further noted that Maha Kumbh 2025 has seen the most comprehensive preparations in history, with no shortage of funds, manpower, or equipment. "Despite exhaustive planning, the excessive crowd led to this unfortunate incident. Now, we must move ahead. Morale should not drop—we have two days to implement all necessary preparations and make this Amrit Snan truly remarkable for devotees," he added.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh emphasized the need to prevent excessive crowding at Sangam Nose during the upcoming Amrit Snan. He directed that multi-level barricading should be implemented to regulate the flow of devotees and that the diversion plan must be strictly enforced. He also informed officials that the Chief Minister has deployed additional senior officers to further enhance the arrangements.

These officers will assist in planning and executing measures to ensure maximum convenience for pilgrims, making their bathing and movement experience seamless and memorable.

Highlighting the importance of sanitation, he instructed that no area within the fair should have any litter or waste. Officials must personally oversee cleanliness efforts, ensuring that the entire sanitation team remains actively deployed in the field. Any waste generated during the Amrit Snan should be cleared immediately, and fresh liner bags must be placed in all dustbins.

He also directed that sanitation workers should be deployed in shifts for uninterrupted cleanliness. Furthermore, cleanliness efforts should extend beyond the fairgrounds to the city areas. Stressing the priority of Swachh Mahakumbh, he mandated that officials assigned to sanitation should not be given any other responsibility, reinforcing the Chief Minister’s commitment to maintaining a clean and hygienic Mahakumbh.

Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand highlighted that unprecedented preparations were made for the Amrit Snan of Mauni Amavasya to ensure smooth crowd management and devotee convenience. He stated that all parking lots were operational, movement at railway stations was seamless, and the zonal plan was effectively implemented. Additionally, all ghats were utilized, and the diversion plan was enforced from the night itself to regulate crowd flow. The public address system functioned efficiently, and real-time feedback from the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Center) played a crucial role in managing the event.

Looking ahead to Basant Panchami’s Amrit Snan, he emphasized that strategic deployment will be carried out, and the zonal plan will be re-implemented to ensure devotees bathe at their nearest designated ghats, preventing unnecessary crowd build-up at specific locations.

The review meeting was attended by UPPCL Chairman Ashish Goyal, Principal Secretary Urban Development Amrit Abhijat, ADG Bhanu Bhaskar, Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba, DIG Vaibhav Krishna, and SSP Rajesh Dwivedi.

